Sachet Drinks Ban: NLC, Distillers Ask NAFDAC to Consider Local Manufacturers

Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria (DIBAN), yesterday led stakeholders including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (NLC) and workers from various companies to the Lagos office of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to protest the ban on the manufacture and sale of alcoholic beverages in sachets.

The protesters, who converged on the agency’s office as early as 8.30a.m., carried placards with various inscriptions as they appealed to federal government to call the NAFDAC Chief to order in the interest of the nation’s economy and the likely consequence of the decision on millions of Nigerians, whose means of livelihoods are connected with the sector.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards read: ‘Local manufacturers deserve protection, not frustration’, ‘Stop destroying local manufacturers’, ‘N2 trillion investment deserves protection’, ‘5.5 million Nigerians cannot be pushed to the streets’, and ‘The Renewed Hope Agenda must work for all Nigerians’.

The Executive Secretary, Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association, a union under Trade Union Congress, Comrade Solomon Adebosin, who spoke to journalists said the protest became necessary following the decision of NAFDAC to commence the enforcement on the ban of production and sale of alcohol in sachets and pet bottle below 200ml, despite the directive of the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation that all actions and measures related to the proposed ban, should be suspended, pending the outcome of consultations and final directive.

On Wednesday, NAFDAC announced that it had begun enforcement of the ban on the production and sale of alcohol packaged in sachets and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles across the country.

According to Adebosin, the ban will not only claim over five million jobs, but it will put over three trillion in investment in danger.

“At this period of our economy, throwing over five million people out of their jobs and putting at least 3 trillion investment at risk will not augur well for our country. We appreciate our President for his various proactive measures to strengthen the economy, killing local investments, and throwing people out of jobs will definitely frustrate President’s commitment to boost the economy.”

He pointed out that the policy to ban the sachet drinks seemed targeted at the indigenous producers as they are the most affected by this policy.

“With the trend and the target of the ban, it is clear that it meant to frustrate local manufacturers out of the market. Unfortunately, this will have multiple negative effects on the economy as all the people engaged in the value chain of sales and production would be affected,” he stated.

Adebosin affirmed that proper regulation through access control and advocacy are globally accepted as a sustainable approach in resolving the imbroglio. He appealed to the regulatory agency to follow the global trend by deepening regulation rather than embarking on an unpopular route that would create economic havoc for Nigerians.

Also speaking during the protest, Comrade Azeez Rasaki who spoke on behalf of National Union of Food/Beverages & Tobacco Employees, said these actions undermine the economic recovery objectives of the Tinubu administration and run counter to the Renewed Hope Agenda which promises Job creation, industrial growth and support for local enterprises.