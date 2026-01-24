S2VIBEZ Continues to Push Boundaries, Elevate Their Sound

Idowu Oyefusi

Salami Onaopemipo and Salami Oluwalana, popularly known as S2VIBEZ, are fast-rising Nigerian music artists from Iperu Remo, Ogun State. Born into the family of Peince and Mrs. Olugbenga Salami, the twin brothers have steadily carved a niche for themselves in the Nigerian music scene with their consistency, versatility, and passion for sound.

S2VIBEZ began their music journey at a very tender age, starting as early as age seven, a foundation that has greatly shaped their artistry and creative growth. Over the years, they have developed a distinct musical style that blends relatable storytelling, street vibes, and contemporary Afrobeats, allowing them to connect deeply with a wide audience.

The duo has released numerous singles, EPs, deluxe projects, and music videos, showcasing their evolution and dedication to their craft. Their growing influence is further highlighted by notable collaborations and cosigns from respected artists in the industry, including Otega, Bhadboi OML, TML Vibez, Damo K, Oladips, and others solidifying their presence as promising talents to watch.

Some of their standout tracks include “Miracle (Remix)” featuring Otega, “National Cake,” “Feelings,” “Wacko,” and “Based on Grace” featuring Bhadboi OML. These songs reflect their musical depth, creativity, and ability to deliver both inspirational and street-inspired anthems.

With an ever-growing catalog and a strong fan base, S2VIBEZ continue to push boundaries and elevate their sound. Their music is available for streaming on all major digital music platforms, and the duo remains focused on expanding their reach while representing their roots and culture with pride.