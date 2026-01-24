  • Saturday, 24th January, 2026

Protect Critical Govt Infrastructure for National Security, Devt, CSO Advises Youths

Chuks Okocha in Abuja 

A civil society organisation (CSO), Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), has advised Nigerian youths to always protect critical government infrastructure for sustainable security and prosperity.

The President of the CSO, Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, gave the advice in an interview with journalists in Abuja, yesterday.

Nnam who commended President Tinubu’s transformation under the Renewed Hope Agenda, said that protection of critical infrastructure is not negotiable.

The ILDC President also saluted President Tinubu  for awarding the installation of CCTV on Second Niger Bridge aimed at providing adequate light for the bridge users.

He vehemently condemned the vandalism of some critical government infrastructure by unpatriotic youths.

According to him, it is not just unpatriotic but an act of stealing and economic sabotage to see some youths vandalise rails, electricity and others for selfish reasons.

“Protecting critical government infrastructure is imperative for national security, economic stability, and public welfare.

“Our youths must help the government to stop spending money unnecessarily on repair or replacement of infrastructure,” he said.

The ILDC boss who reiterated the imperatives of protecting government infrastructure, lauded the Federal Government for installing CCTV cameras and solar lights on Lagos’s Third Mainland Bridge.

He described it as part of a major security and maintenance upgrade, new surveillance centre to deter crime, suicide, and illegal mining, enhancing overall safety on the critical infrastructure. 

The key objectives of the CCTV is to enhance security, deter illegal activities like sand mining, and prevent suicide attempts on the third mainland bridge.

