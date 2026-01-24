Portable Returns with New Music, ‘Innocentee’

Tosin Clegg

About two weeks ago, controversial and street music artiste, Portable was arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Ota, Ogun State, over multiple criminal allegations which centered on assault, theft, and obstruction of police duties on a nine-count charge filed against him by the Ogun State Police Command.

His arraignment followed a viral video that surfaced showing him crying profusely and in utter embarrassment in police custody. His arrest was linked to a complaint reportedly filed by his estranged partner, popular actress and content creator, Ashabi Simple. Aside from this report, other incidents were cited as reasons for his arrests as well. As much as he tried to get bail after he was arrested and arraigned, he was refused till earlier this week.

As usual, social media got a quiet like no other after this incident, but on a twist of event as soon as he was released, his usual self-awakened. Fans, friends and associates celebrated his bail as he dropped smiles and laughter while stating that he was Innocent.

Portable further appeared in a video where he insisted on his innocence and dismissed the allegations against him as false. In a light-hearted moment, the singer joked in the clip, saying, “They lied against me, my name is now Innocentee.”

This encounter has further birthed a new single he titled, “Innocentee”.

As shared on his social media account, Portable said, “Call me Innocentee am just coming back from the state CEO Dr ZEH Nation many many inspirations.”

From all indications we can say the time in Police custody gave room for the birth of this new song, which he has since taken to the studio to record less than 48 hours of his release.

Since his return, the song “Innocentee” has been aggressively promoted by his team, fans, and close associates, serving as a central piece of his comeback narrative.

The track is positioned as a bold declaration of innocence, aimed at reinforcing his claim that all allegations against him are false and that he bears no wrongdoing. However, as public conversations continue to unfold, questions remain about the full story behind the controversy.