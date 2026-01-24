Plateau PDP Condemns Killing of Seven Miners, Demands Urgent Govt Action

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the killing of seven miners in Wat, Kuru District of Jos South Local Government Area, describing the incident as another tragic reminder of the state’s deepening security crisis.

The victims, all young citizens working at a mining site, were reportedly attacked on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

In a statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Hon. Choji Felix Dalyop, the PDP accused the government of failing in its constitutional responsibility to safeguard lives and property.

According to the party, the recurring attacks across Plateau communities reflect “a gloomy testament to the ongoing security crisis” and what it described as the government’s “lack of proactiveness and apparent indifference” to the welfare of citizens.

The statement warned that continued loss of lives under the current administration “erodes public confidence and puts democracy under siege,” adding that the pattern of violence threatens the state’s long-standing reputation as the “home of peace and tourism.”

Citing Section 14(2) of the 1999 Constitution, the PDP reiterated that security and the protection of citizens remain the primary duty of government. It noted that the inability to arrest and prosecute perpetrators of previous attacks amounts to a “severe dereliction of duty.”

The party also referenced the 2025 report of the fact‑finding committee on Plateau killings, which indicated that many attackers allegedly infiltrate the state from neighbouring regions. The report documented attacks on 420 communities, displacement of thousands—mostly women, children, and the elderly—and nearly 12,000 deaths.

“The violence in the state is well coordinated, the motives deliberate, and the consequences devastating,” the statement added, insisting that Plateau cannot continue to treat such tragedies as routine.

The party outlined three key demands to address the worsening insecurity: A transparent and impartial investigation into the latest killings, with findings made public; swift arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators to ensure justice and deter future attacks; and a clear and actionable security plan from the government to tackle the root causes of violence and prevent further loss of lives.

The PDP stressed that “empty condemnations” are no longer acceptable, insisting that citizens expect concrete action and a government that prioritises human life above political considerations.

The party expressed solidarity with the families of the victims and affected communities, calling on both national and international bodies to continue monitoring the security and human rights situation in Plateau State.