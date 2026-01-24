NNPCL Lauds ‎PINL, Host Communities Collaboration in Securing Trans Niger Pipeline 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has commended the collaboration between host communities of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) and Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) in the successful increase in oil production in the country.

Head Field Operations, Eastern Corridor, Project Monitoring Office (PMO NNPCL), Akponime Omojevwhe, made the assertion during the January stakeholders meeting of host communities organised by PINL in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In his remarks, Omojevwhe noted that the community’s support has also contributed to the sterling performance of the company in securing the TNP.

He urged the communities to sustain the effort in ensuring that the company’s projected 2.5m barrels per day production for the year 2026 is achieved.

“The message I was sent is to appreciate the stakeholders for your collaboration with PINL which has shown significant upshoot in the oil production and it has yielded revenue generation.

“I want to emphasise that this year 2026, we must be able to ensure that it is better than 2025 so that our projection can be met as far as oil production is concerned,” Omojevwhe said.

Earlier, General Manager, Community and Stakeholders Relations of PINL, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, said the company has secured assurances from the host communities to ensure that there is no infractions on the TNP.

He added that the company is determined to meet federal government’s projected 2.5m barrels per day production, commending the surveillance guards for the effort.

“In this year 2026, we have gotten renewed commitments from the communities to ensure that there is no infraction on the pipelines.

“We are determined to achieve federal government’s target of 2.5m barrels per day production,” he stated.

Mezeh also disclosed PINL plans to mediate in the talks between the federal government and Ogoniland in Rivers State to ensure a smooth resumption of oil exploration in the area.

“Reaching the 2.5m barrels per day target of the federal government requires that we need to mediate in any area of conflict in the Niger Delta and the Ogoni area is key. In this 2026, we are determined to strengthen mediation with communities in Ogoniland to ensure that there is resumption of crude oil production in that area,” he added.

Mezeh said the company aims to align with the efforts of the Federal Government toward meeting the 2.5m bpd production target, sustain zero infractions along the TNP corridor, mediate in conflicts in Ogoniland and other oil producing communities with a view to resuming production.

He also listed expansion of women and youth empowerment programmes, deepening community intelligence and participation, strengthening collaboration with NNPCL, Office of National Security Officer (ONSA), and security agencies, advocating for improved government presence and infrastructural development in the oil and gas communities.

The company further promised to uphold transparency, accountability, and consistent engagement to conduct capacity-building training for Community-Based Contractors (CBSs) with focus on incident reporting, event reporting, guard patrol procedures, surveillance and intelligence gathering.

On his part, representative of the Office of the National Security Adviser at the meeting, Mr. Young-Harry Amachree, assured that all sentiments and opinions expressed by the community representatives shall be adequately addressed.

In his remarks, a community stakeholder and King of Elele-Alimini Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Peter Wagbara, noted that PINL has operated with a difference as against the divide and rule pattern he alleged other companies used on host communities.

“They are not dividing our people because, most of the conflicts we see in most communities are sponsored by companies, but so far, I have watched the Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, especially in my own domain, there have not been any such thing,” he stated.