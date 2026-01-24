Niger Delta Residents Raise Alarm Over Public Health Concerns, Environmental Damage Linked to Oil Theft, Spillage

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Residents of the Niger Delta have sounded the alarm over the growing public health risks and environmental destruction caused by oil theft, spillage and illegal refining in the region.

They described these activities as major drivers of pollution, loss of livelihoods, and widespread ecological degradation.

Speaking at rallies organised by the Niger Delta Peace and Security Forum in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, and Port Harcourt, Rivers State, community leaders, stakeholders, and local residents raised grave concerns.

The Convener of the Forum, Inko-Tariah Micheal, explained that residents and other key stakeholders had gathered to discuss the long-term impact of crude oil theft on farmlands, waterways, mangroves, and air quality, as well as to propose practical and lasting solutions.

He revealed that illegal bunkering and artisanal refining have, for years, resulted in frequent oil spills, soot pollution, the destruction of aquatic life, and the contamination of drinking water sources, leaving many communities environmentally and economically vulnerable.

He, however, acknowledged recent efforts by the Nigerian military, under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, to curb oil theft operations.

Micheal said these interventions have helped reduce some of the harmful practices, creating space for environmental recovery and enhanced community safety.

“Our concern has always been the environment and the wellbeing of our people. The steps being taken to address oil theft are crucial because they help limit further damage to our land and rivers, while also protecting national resources,” Micheal said.

Participants at the rallies stressed that the fight against oil theft must continue, with a strong emphasis on environmental protection, accountability, and active community involvement.

They called for closer collaboration between host communities, security agencies, environmental regulators, and government authorities to ensure lasting solutions.

The Niger Delta Peace and Security Forum further urged that current efforts be complemented with environmental remediation programmes, livelihood support initiatives, and transparent engagement with local communities.

Such measures, they said, are essential to securing a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable future for the Niger Delta.