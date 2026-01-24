Mutfwang Swears- in Six High Court Judges, Reaffirms Commitment to Judicial Independence

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, yesterday administered the oath of office to six newly appointed judges of the Plateau State High Court, describing their elevation as a decisive step toward strengthening the rule of law and deepening democratic governance.

The ceremony, held at the Victoria Gowon Auditorium, New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, formally inducted Hon. Justice Maikai Andrawus, Hon. Justice Kparbong Tongret Nanman, Hon. Justice Nkwap Diane Ngummai, Hon. Justice Mantu John Ishaku, Hon. Justice Bature Gavou Musa, and Hon. Justice Mallan Kingsley Mangai into the state’s judiciary.

Governor Mutfwang, addressing dignitaries and stakeholders in the justice sector, underscored the centrality of the judiciary to democratic stability and the protection of citizens’ rights. He reiterated that the courts remain the last hope of the common man, adding that public confidence in the justice system is shaped by the integrity and independence of those who preside over it.

He noted that the appointments—made on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council and in accordance with constitutional provisions—reflect the judges’ years of professional excellence, intellectual depth, and proven integrity. The governor expressed confidence that the new appointees would justify the trust placed in them.

Charging the judges to uphold the highest standards of fairness, courage, and impartiality, Mutfwang reminded them that their decisions carry profound implications for society.

“You are called upon not merely to dispense justice, but to do so guided always by the constitution and the dictates of your conscience. Your decisions will shape lives, resolve conflicts, preserve social order, and reinforce public trust in our democratic institutions,” he said.

Mutfwang reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding judicial independence, pledging continued support to enhance infrastructure, welfare, and reforms aimed at improving efficiency and timely justice delivery. He disclosed that the state government had cleared outstanding gratuity arrears owed to retired judges, describing the gesture as a demonstration of respect for those who served with honour.

He urged the newly sworn-in judges to remain humble, courageous, and unwavering in their pursuit of justice, noting that Plateau citizens yearn for a judiciary that is accessible, prompt, and fair.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Hon. Justice Maikai Andrawus assured the governor and the people of Plateau State of their collective resolve to uphold professionalism, prioritise public interest, and remain firmly guided by the rule of law.

The ceremony featured the administration of the Oath of Office and Oath of Allegiance, during which the judges pledged loyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and vowed to defend the Constitution and adhere to the Code of Conduct for public officers. The event concluded with the signing of oath registers and presentation of certificates.

The new judges, drawn from Kanam, Langtang, Shendam, Riyom, Barkin Ladi, and Bokkos Local Government Areas, are seasoned legal practitioners, chief registrars, and senior legal officers.

The occasion was attended by the Chief Judge of Plateau State, members of the judiciary, officials of the Judicial Service Commission, senior government functionaries, and other key stakeholders in the justice sector.