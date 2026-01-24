  • Saturday, 24th January, 2026

Kickboxing President, Eneduwa, Commends Olopade’s Leadership Style at NSC

Sport

“Says he has been supportive of all sports

President of Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria, Dr. Mykel Eneduwa, has commended the leadership style of the Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon Bukola Olopade, describing him as a quintessential sports administrator 

He told our correspondent that since Olopade came on board he and the Chairman of the Commission, Malam Shehu Dikko, have taken some bold decisions that have changed the face of the country’s sports sector. 

He charged all stakeholders to support their transformation agenda which will help in putting the country’s sports on a higher pedestal.

” I want to commend Hon Olopade who has been quite supportive not only to kickboxing but to all sports in the country.

” Remember that he launched a sports grant for athletes which they have been accessing. 

“He  has been very good to us and we are grateful to him because he’s somebody that has a very good knowledge of Nigerian sports and he has brought stability into our sports administration.”

According to Eneduwa, the perfect handling of the last National Sports Festival and the Youth Games by Olopade deserves commendation because they were adjudged the best in the history of the Games in  Nigeria  in recent times.

” When you look at the last Sports Festival tagged ‘Gateway Games’ and the Youth Games which he handled, you’ll agree with me that he deserves all the commendations because the Games where seemless and I think he deserves to be celebrated.

” He has been a blessing not only to kickboxing but all sports and I urge all sports stakeholders to rally round him so that we can have more successes in our sports sector”, he concluded. 

