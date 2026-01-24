KADUNA’S HARD-WON PEACE AND THE POLITICS OF TRAGEDY

The security breach in Kaduna will be addressed, writes ADEBAMBO ADEWALE

The recent abduction of Christian worshippers in Kaduna State is a heartbreaking reminder that insecurity, though largely curtailed, has not been completely extinguished from our national life. The anguish of families, the fear that ripples through communities, and the collective grief of a people confronted once again by violence cannot be trivialised. Every life matters, and every act that threatens the sanctity of worship, regardless of faith, strikes at the moral core of society.

Yet, even in moments of pain, truth and context must not be sacrificed on the altar of political opportunism.

For nearly two years, Kaduna State has enjoyed a level of peace and tranquility that once seemed unattainable. Communities that were previously theatres of fear have experienced relative calm. Markets reopened, highways became safer, farmers returned to their fields, and inter-communal engagements slowly replaced mutual suspicion. This did not happen by accident. It was the product of deliberate leadership, firm security coordination, and a conscious policy of inclusion under Governor Uba Sani.

That is why it is important to state clearly: the kidnapping of worshippers represents a breach, not the norm. It is an unfortunate incident in a state that has, by all objective measures, made significant progress in restoring security and public confidence. To portray it otherwise is to deliberately distort reality for narrow political ends.

What distinguishes leadership in moments like this is not the denial of pain, but the willingness to confront it with empathy and action. Governor Uba Sani’s prompt visit to the affected community speaks volumes. It was not a symbolic photo opportunity; it was an expression of responsibility and concern. By standing with the people, listening to their fears, and reassuring them of the government’s resolve, the governor demonstrated what responsive leadership looks like in times of crisis.

Contrast this with the behaviour of fifth columnists and disgruntled political actors who see tragedy as an opening for relevance. Even before facts were fully established, they rushed to social media and public platforms, spinning conspiracy theories, inflaming religious sentiments, and framing the incident as proof of systemic failure. Their objective was not justice for victims or solutions to insecurity, but political capital. This kind of opportunism is not only condemnable; it is dangerous.

The politicisation of human suffering is one of the most distasteful features of Nigeria’s public discourse. When grief becomes a campaign tool and fear, a mobilising strategy, society pays a heavy price. It deepens mistrust, widens fault lines, and undermines the very peace we all claim to desire. Kaduna State, with its complex ethno-religious composition, cannot afford such reckless rhetoric.

Governor Sani understands this reality better than most. From the outset of his administration, he made it clear that Kaduna would no longer be governed through the politics of division. He consciously reset the tone of leadership, reaching across religious and ethnic boundaries, engaging traditional rulers, faith leaders, youth groups, and community stakeholders. His consistent presence at Christian and Muslim events alike sent a powerful message: every faith belongs, every citizen matters.

This inclusive approach has yielded tangible dividends. Communal tensions that once escalated rapidly have been defused through dialogue. Security agencies now operate with improved intelligence cooperation from communities who feel a renewed sense of ownership of the peace process. Interfaith platforms have been strengthened, replacing suspicion with structured engagement. These are not cosmetic achievements; they represent a fundamental shift in the state’s social architecture.

On the security front, the narrative has equally changed. Coordinated operations with federal security agencies, deploying both kinetics and non-kinetics strategies, intelligence-led policing, and strategic engagement with local vigilante structures have significantly degraded the capacity of criminal elements. The reopening of previously abandoned communities and the return of displaced persons stand as quiet testimonies to this progress. To deny these gains because of a single, albeit painful, incident is intellectually dishonest.

It is precisely because Kaduna has moved forward that enemies of progress are uncomfortable. Peace does not serve their agenda. Unity denies them relevance. A governor enjoying growing acceptance across religious and communal lines threatens the old politics of fear and mobilisation by hatred. It is therefore unsurprising that some are eager to weaponise this incident, hoping to roll back the goodwill Governor Sani has painstakingly built.

But the people of Kaduna are not naïve. They can discern sincerity from cynicism, leadership from noise. They know who has consistently worked to secure their lives and livelihoods, and who only appears when tragedy offers an opportunity for headlines. They understand that no government, anywhere in the world, can guarantee absolute security, but they can judge commitment, responsiveness, and trajectory.

What is required now is unity, not hysteria; support for security agencies, not demoralisation; prayers for the victims, not propaganda. The abducted worshippers must remain at the centre of concern, not as symbols in a political argument but as human beings whose safe return must be the collective priority of government and society.

Uba Sani has shown that he will not be deterred by manufactured outrage or political blackmail. His focus remains steady: consolidating peace, strengthening security, and deepening the bonds that hold Kaduna together. History will be kinder to leaders who choose the hard path of inclusion over the easy path of division.

In moments like this, states are tested, not just by the actions of criminals, but by the reactions of leaders and citizens alike. Kaduna’s response must be guided by empathy, truth, and resolve. The breach will be addressed. Peace will be defended. And those who seek to profit from pain will ultimately be exposed for what they are: merchants of discord in a state determined to move forward.

Adebambo Adewale writes from Kaduna State

