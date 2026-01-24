International Tourist Arrivals Up 4% in 2025, Reflecting Strong Travel Demands

Charles Ajunwa

International tourist arrivals (overnight visitors) grew by four percent in 2025, as most destinations worldwide posted solid results.

According to the first World Tourism Barometer of the year, an estimated 1.52 billion international tourists were recorded globally in 2025, almost 60 million more than in 2024.

The numbers reflect a return to pre-pandemic growth trends, closer to the five percent average increase per year between 2009 and 2019. Results were driven by strong demand, robust performance from large source markets, and the ongoing recovery of destinations in Asia and the Pacific. Increased air connectivity and enhanced visa facilitation also supported international travel in 2025.

UN Tourism Secretary-General Shaikha Alnuwais said: “Demand for travel remained high throughout 2025, despite high inflation in tourism services and uncertainty from geopolitical tensions. We expect this positive trend to continue into 2026 as global economy is expected to remain steady and destinations still lagging behind pre pandemic levels fully recover.”

The World Tourism Barometer by UN Tourism provides comprehensive data for the sector by region, sub-region and destination.

Africa (81 million) saw an eight percent increase in arrivals in 2025, with particularly strong results in North Africa (+11%). The Middle East recorded 3% growth in 2025, equivalent to 39% above pre-pandemic levels, the strongest results relative to 2019. The region virtually reached the mark of 100 million international visitors in 2025.

For 2026, international tourism is expected to grow three to four percent, compared to 2025, assuming that Asia and the Pacific continue to recover, global economic conditions remain favorable and geopolitical conflicts do not escalate. Uncertainty from current geopolitical tensions and conflicts pose an increasing risk for tourism in 2026.

“UN Tourism’s prospects for 2026 reflect a normalisation of growth rates after a strong rebound in international arrivals in 2023 (+34%) and 2024 (+11%) and a 4% increase in 2025. This positive outlook is confirmed by the latest UN Tourism Confidence Index and survey among the Panel of Experts. 58% of experts foresee better or much better performance in 2026 than in 2025, while 31% expect similar results and 11% worse.

“Survey respondents pointed to economic factors, high travel costs, and geopolitical risks as the main challenges international tourism could face in 2026.

These factors were viewed as the most relevant by about half of all experts.

“While headline inflation has receded globally in 2025, inflation in tourism-related services remains elevated by historical standards. Against this backdrop, tourists are expected to continue to seek value for money according to the Panel of Experts.

“While positive prospects for the global economy and lower oil prices could favour tourism performance in 2026, uncertainty derived from geopolitical risks and ongoing conflicts, trade tensions and extreme weather events could weigh on traveller confidence,” the report added.