I’m Not for Sale, Says Kwankwaso as Gov. Yusuf Resigns from NNPP

·Governor quits with all state assembly, national assembly members, LG chairmen

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Amid mounting political realignments in Kano State, which culminated yesterday in Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s resignation from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the party’s national leader and 2023 presidential candidate, Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, has insisted that he is “not for sale,” urging his supporters to begin preparing for the 2027 elections.

The Governor resigned from the NNPP, taking with him all the party’s political structure in the State, including all members of the State Assembly, members of the National Assembly, and all local government legislators.

But reacting to the development at his Kano residence shortly after Governor Yusuf’s resignation, Kwankwaso, leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement—the platform on which the Governor rode to victory in 2023—said his struggle has always been about the emancipation of ordinary Nigerians from the difficult conditions they currently face.

“I’m not for sale. Our political convictions keep me grounded. If I were in it for personal gain, I would have taken the easy route and you would be looking for me elsewhere not in this place.

“Our shared vision is what keeps me going. If I were motivated by greed, I would have taken the money and run. And you would not be here, showing your support.” Kwankwaso maintained.

He urged party supporters to mobilise and prepare ahead of 2027, saying, “We need people like you who have sacrificed and stood by the truth. You should not relent, as we will one day achieve our objectives.”

“Going by what is happening in Kano today, we need to start preparing because there are people who are hell-bent in destroying what we built over time. My mission is to always fight for the ordinary people. I would not compromise with those who exploit the masses,” Kwankwaso assured his supporters.

Meanwhile, while the Governor and his supporters are yet to officially announce the political party he would be joining, it is obvious that they are moving to the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) as he has been discussing with the leadership of the party in the past few weeks, which culminated in him visiting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Aso Rock a few days ago where the duo met behind closed doors and kept their discussion under wraps.

Governor Yusuf cited ongoing internal conflicts and a desire to prioritise the welfare of the State’s citizens as reasons for the decision.

The resignation was disclosed in a statement issued yesterday by the Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Kano, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

It revealed that the Governor resigned from NNPP alongside 21 members of the Kano State House of Assembly, eight members of the House of Representatives and all the 44 local government Chairmen across the State.

It noted that the Governor conveyed his decision in a letter addressed to the Chairman of NNPP, Diso-Chiranchi Ward, Gwale local government area of the State with effect from January 23, 2026.

In the letter, Governor Yusuf expressed appreciation to the party for the platform and support extended to him since joining the NNPP in 2022, noting that he remained grateful for the goodwill and cooperation he enjoyed throughout his engagement with the party.

The Governor observed that unresolved crises had deepened divisions within the NNPP, weakened internal cohesion, and created uncertainty among members, describing the situation as increasingly irreconcilable.

Governor Yusuf said the decision followed careful reflection and was guided strictly by public interest considerations.

“After careful reflection, and without prejudice to the party’s capacity to resolve its internal challenges, I have come to the conclusion that my resignation is in the best interest of the people of Kano State,” he stated.

He emphasised that the decision was taken in good faith, without bitterness, and reaffirmed his commitment to peace, unity and the continued progress of the state.

This latest development has led to division among members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement with some going with Governor Yusuf and others keeping their loyalty to the leader of the movement, Kwankwaso.

The supporters of the State Governor are now referred to as “Yan Aci Dadi Lafiya” (those enjoying themselves), while supporters of Kwankwaso are referred to as “Yan Wuya Ba Ta Kisa” (Hardship will not kill them).

The resignation letter was acknowledged by the NNPP Secretary of Diso-Chiranchi Ward, Hon. Kabiru Zubairu, who commended the governor for his achievements in infrastructure development, urban renewal, health, education, and economic empowerment.