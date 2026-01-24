Foundation to Graduate 50, Focuses on Post-training Outcomes

While many skill-acquisition programmes end at graduation, the ErommaOse Nwokoro Foundation has built a system that follows its trainees long after certificates are handed out. As it prepares to graduate another cohort in April 2026, the foundation says it does not just train youths and distribute start-up kits — it tracks graduates weekly to ensure they turn skills into sustainable livelihoods.

The foundation is currently selecting the best students from its various skill-acquisition programmes ahead of graduation. Between 50 and 100 trainees who prove exceptional in their respective fields will be inducted across designated academies.

The selected graduates will emerge from training programmes in hairdressing, tailoring and fashion design, makeup artistry, among others.

According to the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Erommaose Nwokoro, the final number of graduates varies depending on available resources and the length of each training cycle.

“Over the years I have graduated over 300 students in various skills and at the moment I have close to 50 students who will be graduating in April 2026,” she said.

Nwokoro said the foundation maintains an intensive post-graduation follow-up system, checking in on beneficiaries as frequently as every week to monitor their progress and ensure they are making productive use of the start-up kits provided to them.

“I keep a close tab on the students because money is involved and I need to know if they are wasting the resources that have been given to them, because after graduating we set them up in their various skills and follow up weekly to make sure they are not playing around.”

She added that her commitment to close monitoring stems from a desire to produce tangible outcomes, not just trained youths.

Nwokoro, who has received several awards for her contribution to keeping young people off the streets through skill-acquisition training, said her inspiration came from recognising the transformative power of practical skills in enhancing livelihoods and fostering self-sufficiency.

The core mission of the foundation, she said, is to ignite the potential within young boys and girls by creating an environment where creativity and practical skills merge to pave the way for a future without poverty.

“Through comprehensive training programs, mentorship, and community engagement, we commit to equipping the youth with the tools they need to become innovative leaders, skilled professionals, and proactive citizens. By nurturing their talents and providing sustainable solutions for economic challenges, we empower the next generation to create meaningful employment opportunities for themselves and others.”