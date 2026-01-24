Effiong Ekpenyong: Carnival Calabar Captures Our Cultural Diversity, Creativity, Communal Spirit

Special Adviser Events Management and Chairman of the Carnival Calabar and Festival Committee, Effiong Ekpenyong, says the 20th edition of Carnival Calabar was a huge success, among other issues. Charles Ajunwa brings excerpts

How do you see the 20th edition of Carnival Calabar?

It was a huge success. I share that collective sense of pride and fulfillment. The 20th edition of Carnival Calabar was more than a celebration; it was a statement of resilience, growth, and cultural continuity. Seeing the streets come alive, the bands perform with excellence, and the overwhelming turnout from both residents and visitors affirms that Carnival Calabar has truly come of age. It was a successful blend of culture, entertainment, tourism, and unity.

What made the whole festival successful?

The success came from purposeful planning, strong political will, and collective ownership. We had the full support of His Excellency, Senator Prince Bassey Otu, the Governor of Cross River State, and the unwavering encouragement of Her Excellency, Bishop Mrs. Eyoawan Otu the First Lady. Beyond that, stakeholders’ engagement played a major role from security agencies and band leaders to performers, volunteers, sponsors, and the media. Everyone understood the vision and played their part. When preparation meets commitment, success is inevitable.

What did your team do differently last year?

In 2025, we focused strongly on structure, coordination, and experience. We started planning earlier, improved inter-departmental collaboration, and placed greater emphasis on safety, crowd control, content quality, and time management. We also expanded the festival programming to appeal to a wider demographic from gospel nights and cultural exhibitions to youth driven concerts and family-friendly activities. Technology and improved logistics also helped us deliver a more seamless experience.

What was the high point of the whole Christmas festival?

The high point was the unity and energy felt across the entire state throughout the season. Every segment of the festival had its own magic, but the Carnival parade remains the soul of the celebration. It perfectly captured our cultural diversity, creativity, and communal spirit. Equally important were the nights of music, worship, and cultural pride that created something for everyone, reinforcing Calabar as Nigeria’s leading Christmas destination.

Outside the weather, what were the challenges you faced?

One of the main challenges was managing the scale of attendance, as interest exceeded our projections. Logistics, crowd control, traffic flow, and accommodation demand required real-time coordination. Funding pressures and heightened expectations also tested our capacity, but with adaptive planning, strong security collaboration, and an experienced workforce, we were able to manage these challenges effectively without compromising safety or quality.

Do you have figures of attendance and participation in the different sections of the festival?

While comprehensive data collation is still ongoing, preliminary figures indicate a significant increase in attendance compared to previous editions. We recorded hundreds of thousands of attendees across the Carnival parade, concerts, gospel night, cultural showcases, and ancillary events. Participation by bands, local creatives, vendors, and hospitality operators also saw notable growth. The final audited figures will be officially released, but all indicators confirm that this edition set new benchmarks for participation and engagement.