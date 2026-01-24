CSOs, Media Professionals Demand National Assembly’s Intervention in Rivers Assembly Crisis

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Civil Society Organizations and media professionals on Friday called for urgent constitutional intervention in the escalating political crisis in Rivers State, demanding that the National Assembly takes over the legislative functions of the Rivers State House of Assembly in line with Section 11 of the Constitution.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, spokesperson and convener of the CSOs, Comrade Ifeanyi Okorie,

declared that the Rivers State House of Assembly had lost credibility, legitimacy, and public trust due to what they described as persistent abuse of legislative powers and a reckless attempt to impeach Gov. Siminalayi Fubara.

He warned that Rivers State was sliding into a dangerous constitutional crisis, stressing that the ongoing impeachment process was no longer about legislative oversight, but a deliberate effort to destabilise democratic governance.

He said, “democracy in Rivers state is under serious threat and silence at this point would amount to complicity.”

Commending the Rivers State Chief Judge for refusing to constitute a probe panel and for respecting existing court orders, he insisted that no evidence of gross misconduct, as required by the Constitution, had been presented against Governor Fubara, adding that the allegations were unsubstantiated and politically motivated.

The groups further accused the Rivers State House of Assembly of procedural lawlessness, vendetta politics, and disregard for judicial authority, arguing that such conduct rendered the Assembly incapable of performing its constitutional duties.

On this basis, they urged the National Assembly to invoke Section 11 subsection 4 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and assume the legislative functions of the state assembly to restore order and democratic stability.

They maintained that Governor Fubara had shown prudence and commitment to the welfare of Rivers people, warning that Rivers State must not be sacrificed on the altar of political desperation.

The groups concluded with a call for unity in defence of democracy, declaring their resolve to continue the struggle until constitutional order is fully restored in Rivers State.