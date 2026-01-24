Commander: Litigation Hampers Air Operations in Niger Delta

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Air Component Commander of Joint Task Force South South, Operation Delta Safe, Group Captain Abdulafeez Opaleye, has expressed concern that frequent litigation by host communities over alleged collateral damage is significantly hindering air interdiction operations against oil thieves and economic saboteurs in the Niger Delta.

Speaking while addressing defence correspondents during a tour of the Operation Delta Safe Area of Responsibility in Port Harcourt, Group Captain Opaleye—who also commands the 115 Special Operations Group—said resistance from some communities remains one of the most critical challenges confronting air operations in the region.

According to him, poor community orientation and a lack of support for security efforts have complicated operations aimed at protecting national assets.

He noted that in several instances, air strikes carried out against illegal refining sites located close to legitimate businesses have resulted in litigation against the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

“The greatest challenge we face is the unwillingness of some communities to disengage from crude oil theft and other criminal activities,” Opaleye said. “We have had cases where communities took the Air Force to court following air operations near illegal refining sites, citing collateral damage to facilities such as alcohol distilleries and palm oil production centres.”

He lamented that while communities often turn a blind eye when local collaborators aid oil thieves, they are quick to pursue legal action over incidental damage arising from efforts to safeguard national assets.

“Damages that could be resolved amicably, sometimes not worth more than N100,000, are escalated to court with claims running into billions of naira,” he added.

“This trend is hampering our operations and undermining collective efforts to protect the nation’s economy.”

Beyond community-related challenges, the Air Component Commander identified the evolving nature of criminal activities in the Niger Delta as another major operational concern.

He explained that oil theft syndicates have become increasingly organised, adaptive, and responsive to security measures.

“Criminality in the Niger Delta is no longer crude or isolated,” Opaleye said. “Illegal operators now deploy sophisticated methods to evade detection, including siphoning crude oil through hoses stretching three to four kilometres from pipelines into hidden locations within communities. These activities are well-coordinated and carefully timed, making detection and interception more difficult.”

He noted that the dynamic threat environment places significant pressure on manpower and equipment, stressing that increasing troop numbers without adequate training, equipment, and logistical support limits operational effectiveness.

Despite these challenges, Opaleye said progress is being made through locally driven initiatives, enhanced training, and improved inter-agency coordination.

He expressed optimism that sustained government support and continuous evaluation of operational needs would further strengthen the fight against oil theft.

He emphasised that beyond kinetic operations, meaningful community engagement remains essential to achieving lasting security in the Niger Delta, urging residents to see security forces as partners rather than adversaries in the protection of shared resources.

Earlier, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, said the Chief of Defence Staff is currently coordinating multiple operations nationwide, highlighting the central role of information in modern warfare.

“One of the key elements of the manoeuvre approach taught in staff colleges is Information Operations,” Onoja said. “It is a critical line of operation. Unfortunately, it has not received sufficient emphasis in the past, affecting perception management of both the Armed Forces and the government.”

He noted that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyode, has prioritised effective communication with the civilian population, stressing that such engagement must be a two-way process.