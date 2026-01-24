Civil War Nurse, Pharma Executive Regina Okeke, Dies at 88

Nneoma Regina Ekeodu Okeke (née Chukwu), a veteran nurse who served during the Nigerian Civil War and later rose to senior management in the pharmaceutical industry, has died at the age of 88, her family has announced.

Okeke, who trained in the United Kingdom in the 1960s and was part of Nigeria’s early post-independence healthcare workforce, passed away peacefully and will be buried on January 28, 2026, at her country home in Umuogbulafor-Uzoakwa, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Born in April 1937, she received her early education at Holy Rosary School, Port Harcourt, before travelling to London to study nursing and midwifery at Huntington and Whittington Hospitals.

On her return to Nigeria, she served as a Nursing Sister during the civil war, providing medical care under emergency conditions at a time of acute manpower and supply shortages.

She later joined the pharmaceutical industry, where she built a distinguished career with Brian Munro Limited, rising to the position of Area Manager before retiring.

Confirming her death, Mr. Chuka Okeke, a family member, said her life was defined by service, discipline and faith.

“She dedicated her life to caring for others, especially during Nigeria’s most difficult years. Even after retirement, she remained deeply committed to her community and the values she believed in,” he said.

Beyond her professional career, Okeke was active in church and community life in Ihiala. A devout Roman Catholic, she was honoured with the title “Nneoma” by St. Martin of Tours Parish, Ihiala, and “Kpakpando Okwukwe” by the Catholic Men’s Organization. She was also a member of the Women of Divine Love and the Ihiala Progress Union.

She is survived by six children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.