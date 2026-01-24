CBN Pensioners Commend FG on ASUU, Plead for Similar Intervention 

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Pensioners have commended the federal government for demonstrating political will through the signing of the landmark agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

According to the pensioners under the aegis of Concerned CBN Pensioners Forum, the resolution of a dispute dating back to 2009 clearly shows that the government can successfully address long-standing industrial and welfare disputes through sincerity, dialogue, and faithful commitment to agreements.

Encouraged by this milestone in the education sector, the CBN pensioners have urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to adopt similar measures toward resolving the 26-year-old pension dispute involving retired CBN staff..

In a statement signed by Messrs. David Edogiawerie and Samuel Ehigie Isokpunwu, the pensioners explained that the dispute originated in 1997 following the federal government’s introduction of the Policy on Harmonisation of Pensions, which was designed to eliminate disparities among employees who retired on the same grade level and with the same length of service but on different date, which led to the Federal High Court judgement of May 22, 2000 and culminated in the Supreme Court judgement of 21st May 2010.

“Regrettably, the CBN has engaged its pensioners in protracted litigation, extending even to enforcement proceedings, and has recently resorted to acts of intimidation and self-help, despite the matter being pending before a competent court. The pensioners therefore humbly and passionately appeal to the humane and labour-friendly federal government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to extend to CBN pensioners the same “ASUU spirit” of constructive engagement, fairness, and timely resolution,” the group stated.