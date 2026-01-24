Bandits Kill 7 Youths Among Them Kainji National Park Staff

. PFN appeals to Tinubu to ensure Kaduna kidnapped victims’ release

John Shiklam in Kaduna and Laleye Dipo in Minna

At least seven youths among them some staff of Kainji National Park have been killed in Wawa town of Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

This was as the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to urgently deploy every available resources and intelligence to ensure the immediate and safe release of over 100 Christian worshippers abducted during a church service in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The youths were said to have been ambushed in the Kainji park by the gunmen who stormed the area on several motorcycles.

It was learnt that the figure of those that died may be higher because some staff of the park have not been accounted for.

The remains of those killed have been deposited at the General Hospital Morgue in Wawa.

Chairman of the local government, Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed Nasir, confirmed the killings, describing the incident as “very sad”.

Meanwhile, bandits in their numbers during the week in a midnight attack on Maccita community in KotonKoro district of Mariga Local Government Area of the state killed one villager and abducted nine others.

The bandits were said to have stormed the community riding on motorcycles and wielding AK 47 rifles at about 10.30p.m.

It was gathered that the gunmen shot sporadically into the air during which one of the bullets hit a villager who was later confirmed dead.

The bandits were also said to have rustled several heads of cattle and sacked the food barns of the villagers escaping with several food items.

“The operation lasted for close to two hours without assistance from any of the security agencies in the area,” the eyewitness said.

The Chairman of the council, Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed Abubakar on Thursday, sent a delegation to the troubled community to commiserate with them and assure them that the government will not fail in its responsibility of protecting lives and property.

Principal Information Officer of the local government, Alhaji Mohammed Nura Salisu, said the delegation was led by the Secretary of the local government, Alhaji Kabiru Abubakar.

The Police are yet to confirm the incident.

Mariga Local Government Area is one of the local governments where schools have not reopened as a result of insecurity.

In another development, the PFN in a statement yesterday by its National Secretary, Bishop David Bakare, described the abductions in Kurmin Wali community as “a tragic reminder of Nigeria’s lingering insecurity.”

Bakare said the incident has shattered renewed hopes of peace in Kaduna State.

“The recent tragic kidnapping of over 100 Christian worshippers in Kurmin Wali community, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, is one incident too many and a painful reminder of the persistent insecurity confronting Nigeria,” the statement noted.

“This unfortunate event has once again plunged families, churches, and the entire Christian body into grief, fear, and uncertainty.

“This development is particularly distressing because it occurred at a time when residents of Kaduna State had begun to experience a measure of relief, with growing hope that peace and safety were gradually being restored.

“Sadly, this renewed wave of violence has shattered that sense of security and raised serious concerns about the safety of innocent citizens who only seek to worship God in peace.

“The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) strongly condemns this heinous act in its entirety.

“We appeal to all relevant security agencies to urgently deploy every available resource and intelligence within their capacity to ensure the immediate, safe, and unconditional release of our abducted brethren.

“The immediate rescue of these captives is the only relief that could dispel the pain of the initial denials that led to so much confusion and fear among the populace.”

Bakare said the protection of lives and property remains a fundamental responsibility of the government, “and we trust that decisive action will be taken without delay.”

“We appeal to the President to intervene in this case as he has done in such cases in other states before,” the statement added.

Bakare said the PFN stands in solidarity with the families of those in captivity during this painful period, assuring them of their prayers, support, and encouragement.

“We pray for divine protection over our brethren, for strength and comfort for their loved ones, and for wisdom and success for all those working toward their safe return.

“May peace, justice, and security be restored to Kaduna State and to our nation at large,” the PFN said.