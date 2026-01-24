Aliyu Urges Corps Members to be Good Ambassadors

Onuminya Innocent

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has urged the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream I corps members deployed to the state to be good ambassadors of Nigeria throughout their service year.

Represented by his Chief Staff, Alhaji Harilu Dikko, the governor gave the advice at the swearing-in ceremony of the corps members yesterday in Wamakko permanent orientation camp, Sokoto.

The governor said that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) remains one of Nigeria’s most enduring institutions for promoting national integration and youth development.

He said that the scheme had continued to foster mutual understanding, tolerance and a shared national identity by bringing young graduates from diverse backgrounds to live and work together.

“Your presence here today marks the beginning of a defining chapter in your lives and the service year is not only a period of national obligation, but also a unique opportunity for personal growth, leadership development and meaningful contribution to society.

“The state has benefited greatly from the dedication and innovations of corps members, particularly in education, health, agriculture and community development,” Aliyu stated.

According to him, there are many positive interventions recorded across communities that had the imprint of corps members who served with diligence and integrity.

“I advise corps members to be law abiding, respectful and sensitive to the customs and traditions of their host communities because the people of Sokoto State are warm and accommodating.

“The state government will continue to collaborate with the scheme, security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure a safe and enabling environment for corps members throughout their service year,” he said.

Aliyu urged the corps members to build networks, acquire useful skills and leave positive footprints in their host communities.

Earlier, the Sokoto coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Usman Yaro Yakubu, commended the state government for ensuring the safety of corps members and supporting the scheme.

He explained that the scheme would continue to promote national unity and integration, foster patriotism, develop disciplined and responsible youths, and deploy educated manpower for national development.

According to him, the orientation course was structured to prepare corps members mentally, physically and socially through paramilitary drills, leadership training, Man’O’War activities, skills acquisition programmes and lectures on civic responsibility.

“The service year will be in four phases which include orientation course, primary assignment, community development service and passing-out ceremony.

“I urge corps members to make positive impacts in their host communities and shun acts of indiscipline such as absenteeism, truancy, misconduct, cultism, substance abuse and misuse of social media, which may attract sanctions,” he said.

He said the military ensured routine surveillance and patrols during and after orientation exercises while adequate security measures were put in place to safeguard any unforeseen circumstances.

He praised the Sokoto State government for awarding a contract for total renovation of the orientation and timely payment of monthly allowances to corps members and other welfare packages.

Usman added that the outstanding corps members could receive commendation letters, state honours and presidential honours awards after the service year.

He cautioned corps members to use social media responsibly and avoid posting sensitive camp activities or internal protocols, stressing that the camp remained a regimented environment where discipline was paramount.

He, however, encouraged the corps members to take advantage of the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme to acquire practical skills and develop an entrepreneurial mindset.

The Chief Judge of the state, Justice Muhammad Sa’idu Sifawa represented by Justice Nura Muhammad, administered the oath of allegiance on the corps members.