Yabatech, French Embassy Unveil PlastoGas Hub to Drive Waste-to-Energy Innovation

Funmi Ogundare

Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), with support from the French Embassy and other partners, Thursday, launched the Plastogas Hub, a pioneering facility that converts plastic waste into gas through an innovative waste-to-energy process.

The hub will also serve as centre for learning, research and capacity building.

Speaking at the inauguration in Lagos, the Deputy Director, Cooperation and Cultural Department of the French Embassy, Mr. Pierre Andriamampianina, who was represented by the Project Coordinator of the French Embassy Fund ( FEF) in Nigeria, Eno-obong Sampson, reiterated its commitment towards promoting sustainable development, innovation and institutional collaboration.

She expressed optimism about the initiative, saying that the PlastoGas hub will serve as a centre for learning, innovation and knowledge transfer that connects environmental responsibility with education and practical solutions.

“The PlastoGas hub is more than a recycling facility,” she stated. “It demonstrates how academic institutions can play a critical role in tackling environmental challenges while fostering innovation.”

She said the embassy looks forward to the hub’s contributions to waste management innovation, clean energy development, capacity building and experiential learning for both the campus and the surrounding community.

In her remarks, the Team Lead of the YCT PlastoGas Hub, Dr. Lauretta Ofodile, underscored the project’s significance in driving research, innovation and active student participation in sustainable waste-to-energy solutions.

She explained that the hub is designed to encourage responsible plastic waste collection through smart systems, convert plastic waste into usable energy, and function as a training and research centre for students, artisans and innovators.

According to her, the PlastoGas hub was conceived as an integrated solution that combines smart plastic collection, recycling, gasification, training and community engagement, with a clear objective of moving beyond waste management to value creation, capacity building and climate-conscious innovation.

She acknowledged the support of key stakeholders, including the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Yaba, Shomolu and Bariga Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), as well as the Green Minds Environmental Foundation, among others.

Also speaking, the Project Manager, Weircapacity Limited, Uzoechi Blessing, described the PlastoGas initiative as an innovative response to plastic waste challenges, noting that it promotes clean energy, sustainability and circular economy principles within the academic environment.

She commended the leadership of Yabatech for embracing forward-thinking solutions and praised the commitment and technical competence of the project team throughout its implementation and monitoring.

She expressed confidence that the project would serve as a model for other institutions and significantly enhance sustainable waste management practices in Nigeria.

Earlier, the Rector of the college, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, said the PlastoGas innovation advances environmental sustainability, strengthens energy security, supports circular economy principles and creates opportunities for meaningful community development.

Dr. Abdul, who was represented by the Deputy Rector (Administration), Mr. Femi Lawal, described the project as a natural extension of the institution’s legacy, aligning with its focus on research-driven innovation, environmental sustainability and industry-relevant skills development.

He urged students and researchers to embrace bold, interdisciplinary thinking, stressing that sustainability is a shared responsibility.

The importance of strategic academic, industry and international partnerships, cannot be overemphasised,” he stated.

Abdul also commended the French Embassy, the Fonds Équipe France (FEF) and the Scientific and Higher Education Attaché for their financial support and confidence in YCT researchers.

He added that the collaboration illustrates the strength of international cooperation in addressing common global challenges.