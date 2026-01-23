Troops Dismantle Terrorists’ Makeshift Hospital, Destroy Other Support Systems, as Army Commits to Address Humanitarian Crisis

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of the Joint Task Force, North West, Operation Fansan Yamma (OPFY), have uncovered and dismantled a terrorists’ makeshift hospital where injured fighters were reportedly receiving treatment, while also destroying other insurgent support systems across the region.

The operation, conducted between 21 and 22 January 2026, demonstrates the Nigerian Army’s ongoing commitment to restoring security in the North West and supporting humanitarian efforts for refugees, migrants, and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

In a statement, Media Information Officer of OPFY, Captain David Adewusi, explained:

“Troops from 1 Brigade, alongside the Headquarters JTF OPFY Mobile Strike Team, acted on credible intelligence that injured terrorists were being treated in Bingi Forest. They discovered and destroyed a makeshift medical facility, delivering a significant blow to the terrorists’ support network and highlighting the troops’ operational effectiveness.”

Captain Adewusi added that the operation involved coordinated offensives across the Joint Operations Area, maintaining continuous pressure on terrorist elements and recording notable gains.

He further noted that troops from the 8 Division Garrison Strike Force and DSS assets engaged terrorists in Gundumi Village, Isa Local Government Area.

During the encounter, one terrorist was neutralised, while others fled with gunshot wounds into the forest. Six AK-47 rifles and three motorcycles were recovered.

“The successes of these operations reflect Operation Fansan Yamma’s unwavering determination to decisively degrade terrorist networks and restore peace and security across the North West,” Captain Adewusi said.

In a related development, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, received the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Dr Tijani Aliyu Ahmed, in Abuja.

Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Apollonia

Anele, said the COAS emphasised the close link between insecurity and displacement.

He noted that durable solutions for refugees and IDPs are inseparable from improved security, stability, and effective civil–military collaboration.

“The Nigerian Army remains fully aligned with national efforts to restore peace and create an enabling environment for humanitarian and development interventions to succeed,” Colonel Anele said. “Ongoing military operations continue to prioritise civilian protection and the creation of a secure atmosphere that facilitates the safe return, resettlement, and reintegration of displaced persons.”

Lieutenant General Shaibu assured the Commission of the Army’s readiness to sustain its support for humanitarian initiatives aimed at restoring dignity, improving livelihoods, and enhancing the well-being of affected populations.

In response, Dr Tijani Aliyu Ahmed expressed gratitude to the COAS for the Army’s consistent support.

He highlighted the crucial role the military played in previous evacuation and repatriation exercises involving Nigerians from Cameroon and appealed for continued collaboration ahead of upcoming missions.

The Commissioner stressed that sustained partnership with the Nigerian Army is vital for operational effectiveness and ensuring that humanitarian interventions achieve meaningful and lasting impact.