  • Friday, 23rd January, 2026

Sublime Industries MD Jombo Emerges Champion Newspapers Global Businessman of 2025

Business | 8 seconds ago

Precious Ugwuzor 

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Sublime Industries Ltd Chief Kelvin Jombo Onumah has been named the Champion Newspapers Global Businessman of the Year Award.

Group Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, (Dr.) Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa who disclosed this in an award letter. According to her, “It is my delight and honour to convey to you Sir, the glorious confirmation of Sublime Industries as winner of Champion Newspapers 2025 Global Businessman of the Year Award.

The award, she said “is a product of the painstaking selection of our Board of Editors, is our modest way of recognizing leaders in both public and private sectors of the economy who have paid a greater sacrifice in ensuring that the objectives and ideals of our nationhood are sustained as well as promoting good corporate governance.

“On all scores, our findings, largely corroborated by that of our independent assessors, confirm that Sublime Industries, in line with its vision: To become Nigeria’s leading construction and infrastructure company, recognized for innovation and excellence, with a goal to expand from a mid-sized firm to one of the top 10 industry leaders by 2030; has remained dedicated to excellence and integrity, delivering exceptional results, fostering an ethical work environment, and ensuring value for all stakeholders while achieving sustainable returns.

Further, Iheakanwa said: “We note with delight the uncommon zeal and commitment of Sublime Industries to serve as a critical partner in construction planning, coordination, and engineering evaluation.”

As watchdog of society, “it is our duty not only to track and document your performance but also to acknowledge the company’s commitment to serve and its doggedness to transform the Nigerian built sector.

“On behalf of Champion Newspapers Limited, I congratulate you and your company on this profound achievement.”

