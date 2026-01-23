Remita Commits to Seamless 2026 UTME/DE Registration

As registration opens for the 2026 UTME and Direct Entry (DE) examinations, Remita has pledged to make the process smoother and more accessible for millions of Nigerian students and their families.

With JAMB registration increasingly digital, structured and data-driven, ease of access has become critical. Remita is simplifying the process for candidates to directly obtain their ePINs, ensuring transactions are intuitive, reliable and inclusive.

“Education is the greatest investment in Nigeria’s tomorrow, and we will continue to ensure that payments are a bridge, never a barrier to opportunity,” said Abayomi Oniku, Remita’s Executive Director, Business Development.

Through its enhanced website and mobile app, candidates and parents can pay for JAMB services directly, track transactions, obtain official receipts, and earn rewards on payments.

Schools, training institutions, and other trusted partners can also process ePINs seamlessly within their own environments, reducing operational stress and safeguarding candidates from exploitation.

“This year, we are making the JAMB ePIN experience more intuitive and more human through our AI assistant and stronger partnerships with trusted institutions and stakeholders that guide students towards a prosperous future,” said Alisa Chinedu, Head of Digital Assets and Partnerships at Remita.

The firm stated that these initiatives reflect its broader commitment to financial inclusion, digital access, and economic participation across Nigeria’s evolving payments ecosystem.

As a designated national payments and digital public infrastructure provider, the company positions itself as a reliable partner, ensuring that every academic transition is smoother and that education remains a driver of national progress.