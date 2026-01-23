  • Friday, 23rd January, 2026

Remita Commits to Seamless 2026 UTME/DE Registration

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

As registration opens for the 2026 UTME and Direct Entry (DE) examinations, Remita has pledged to make the process smoother and more accessible for millions of Nigerian students and their families.

With JAMB registration increasingly digital, structured and data-driven, ease of access has become critical. Remita is simplifying the process for candidates to directly obtain their ePINs, ensuring transactions are intuitive, reliable and inclusive.

“Education is the greatest investment in Nigeria’s tomorrow, and we will continue to ensure that payments are a bridge, never a barrier to opportunity,” said Abayomi Oniku, Remita’s Executive Director, Business Development.

Through its enhanced website and mobile app, candidates and parents can pay for JAMB services directly, track transactions, obtain official receipts, and earn rewards on payments. 

Schools, training institutions, and other trusted partners can also process ePINs seamlessly within their own environments, reducing operational stress and safeguarding candidates from exploitation.

“This year, we are making the JAMB ePIN experience more intuitive and more human through our AI assistant and stronger partnerships with trusted institutions and stakeholders that guide students towards a prosperous future,” said Alisa Chinedu, Head of Digital Assets and Partnerships at Remita.

The firm stated that these initiatives reflect its broader commitment to financial inclusion, digital access, and economic participation across Nigeria’s evolving payments ecosystem.

As a designated national payments and digital public infrastructure provider, the company positions itself as a reliable partner, ensuring that every academic transition is smoother and that education remains a driver of national progress.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.