PDP: Court Halts Hearing in Suit Challenging Turaki-led National Executive

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday halted hearing in the suit challenging the Kabiru Turaki-led national executive of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice Abdulmalik, halted further hearing in the suit filed by a faction of the PDP loyal to the FCT Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, pending the determination of the case at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

The Wike faction led by its acting National Chairman, Mohammed Abdulrahman and acting National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, had dragged the Turaki-led national executive to court; seeking an order of injunction, restraining them from parading themselves as representatives of the PDP in any capacity whatsoever.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Friday, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, who represented the respondents applied to withdraw their earlier application for stay of proceedings.

Since the application was not opposed by plaintiffs’ counsel, Chief Onyeachi Ikpeazu, SAN, the application was subsequently struck out by the judge.

Speaking further, respondents’ lawyer informed the judge that the record of appeal has been entered at the appellate court, urging the judge to adjourn hearing of the suit indefinitely to allow the court of appeal determine their appeal.

He argued that after the record of appeal has been entered that the court below lack the jurisdiction to hear the matter.

But Ikpeazu, who objected to the application asking the court to adjourn sine-die, urged the judge to decline the request on the ground that the defence application was not supported by affidavit of facts.

Arguing on point of law, Uche cited relevant authorities to support his argument that the entry of an appeal transfers jurisdiction from the lower court to the appellate court.

In a short ruling Justice Abdulmalik agreed with the submission made by defence counsel and adjourned to February 20, pending the determination of the appeal.

The Wike camp in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/2501/2025, are also praying the court to stop the Police and Department of State Services (DSS) from allowing the Turaki faction access to the party’s national secretariat at Wadata Plaza in Abuja.

Besides, they sought an order of injunction, restraining the the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from accepting any other office address or any other address from the Turaki faction as the PDP’s office address other than as already contained in the commission’s records, among other reliefs.

The plaintiffs prayed the court to declare that INEC, police and the DSS are constitutionally bound to enforce and give full effect to the decisions of the Federal High Court in the judgments and ruling delivered by Justice James Omotosho and Justice Peter Lifu.

Justice Abdulmalik had earlier granted an ex-parte motion brought by the plaintiffs directing parties not to take any action pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

Following the order, the Turaki-led PDP challenged the decision at the Court of Appeal.

They also filed an application for the court to stay proceedings in the suit pending the decision of the Appeal Court.

Meanwhile, the Turaki faction equally filed a motion on notice asking Justice Abdulmalik to recuse herself from the case.

They argued that there exists a reasonable and well-founded apprehension of likelihood of bias against them in the manner the suit had been handled by the judge.

Justice Abdulmalik had, on December 5, 2025, adjourned the matter to January 14 to allow parties regularize their processes and for hearing of all pending applications and the substantive suit.

The Turaki faction in the motion on notice had prayed the judge to withdraw from the suit and remit the case file to the chief judge (CJ) for re-assignment to another judge for determination on its merit, citing alleged bias.