Organisers Move to Curb Athletes’ Poaching in the Niger Delta Games

Dunamis-Icon Limited, organisers of the Niger Delta Games (NDG) on Wednesday in Benin reiterated that states are prohibited from presenting non-indigenous athletes at the 2nd edition of the games scheduled for Edo State from February 20 to 27.

This is even as the company and the host state, Edo reaffirmed their commitments to organising the biggest regional sporting fiesta that will surpass the maiden edition in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The position of the organisers was emphasised at a press conference inside the Media Centre of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, by the Managing Consultant of Dunamis-Icon Limited, and project manager of the Niger Delta Games, Sir Itiako Malik Ikpokpo.

“We are determined to stamp out the practice of athletes poaching, buying of discovered athletes from other states. So, states can only field athletes verified to be an indigene of the state”, declared Ikpokpo, who also is the Co-Chairman of the Main Organising Committee.

Clarifying the regulation, Ikpokpo said, “we want to encourage grassroots development of sports by discovering and nurturing talents in the nine states. There is no state that can not find talents that can represent them”, he insisted.

According to him, “the Niger Delta region has consistently produced some of Nigeria’s finest athletes”, stressing that “the nine Niger Delta states are blessed with abundant sporting talents”.

Towards ensuring compliance, the organisers have set up a monitoring system that will be deployed for screening, while coaches have been advised to scout talents at the grassroots. In his words, “true athletes are found in classrooms and communities.”

He went to also state that the rules have been adjusted to permit only athletes who are 20 years old and below.

Delving into the schedule of the games, Ikpokpo announced that athletes are expected to arrive in Benin City on February 19, 2026, while the opening ceremony of the Games will take place on February 20, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

He further announced that local government trials will commence next week, as organisers are determined to improve on the standards set during the maiden edition in Akwa Ibom State.

Ikpokpo expressed appreciation to members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Edo State Chapter, and other media practitioners for their support for sports development in the Niger Delta region and the country at large.

A total of 17 sports will be featured at the Games, sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).