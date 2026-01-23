  • Friday, 23rd January, 2026

Ogun Governor Lauds Nigerian Navy for Strengthening Border Security, Safeguarding Nigeria’s Territorial Integrity 

Life & Style | 5 seconds ago

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has lauded the Nigerian Navy for strengthening border security with the establishment of a Forward Operations Base at Tongeji Island, saying the move will check infiltration from the neighbouring Republic of Benin and safeguard Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

Governor Abiodun stated this on January 22, 2026, when the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Abubakar Abdullahi Mustapha, led a delegation of senior naval officers on a courtesy visit to him at the Government House, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Governor further disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the commencement of commercial oil drilling at Tongeji Island, alongside the immediate initiation of the long-awaited Olokola Deep Seaport project in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area.

Commending the Nigerian Navy, particularly the Western Naval Command, for its sustained support to the state’s security architecture, Governor Abiodun emphasised that effective inter-agency collaboration has been central to the relative peace currently enjoyed in Ogun State.

In his remarks, Rear Admiral Mustapha described Ogun State as critical and strategic to Nigeria’s national security, noting that the existing naval outpost at Tongeji Island would be upgraded to a Forward Operations Base due to the area’s significant oil potential.

The FOC explained that the visit was aimed at further strengthening the partnership between the Nigerian Navy and the Ogun State Government. 

He added that the Western Naval Command is responsible for safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime and land borders with the Republic of Benin and preventing criminal elements from gaining a foothold in the state.

Rear Admiral Mustapha also conveyed the greetings of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral I. Abbas, AM, and reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to providing robust maritime security to support emerging oil, port and blue economy initiatives in Ogun State and across the South-West maritime corridor.

