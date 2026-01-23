NCDC: Three Persons Died from Dengue Fever between January and November 2025

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said that three persons were confirmed dead due to Dengue Fever, while three others were confirmed to have suffered from the disease.

NCDC said that 86.4 percent of suspected cases were from Sokoto and Edo States.

In a Dengue Fever Situation report published yesterday, the Centre said Sokoto State reported a total number of 29 suspected cases in November 2025, out of which three cases were confirmed and one death recorded.

“Edo (537) and Sokoto (96) jointly accounted for 86.4 percent of the 735 suspected cases reported.

“A total of two deaths were recorded among confirmed cases, representing a case fatality rate. Of the suspected cases, 219 (29.80 percent) were confirmed,” it stated.

The report, however, said that cumulatively for November 2025, “a total of six confirmed cases, 29 suspected cases were reported with one death.”

It also said that the state recorded a Case Fatality Rate of 16.67 percent, with three local government areas in Sokoto State recording at least one suspected case of Dengue fever from January to November 2025.

NCDC said the age groups of 31 to 50 years accounted for 96 (43.84 percent) of all confirmed cases.