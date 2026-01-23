Makinde Forecloses Joining APC, Says He Remains ‘Comfortable Member’ of PDP

*Visits Tinubu at State House

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Thursday foreclosed the possibility of his joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) saying he remains a comfortable member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).



Answering reporters’ questions after a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, Makinde stressed that he’s not considering crossing over to APC declaring that “Im comfortable in the PDP “.

The Oyo Governor explained that his visit to the State House was to discuss crucial national issues with the President without any political undertone.



According to him: “President is the President of Nigeria, not the President of APC and we’re talking about governance here. So I came to discuss with the President on some governance issues, basically.



“There’s nothing that I’ve said in the past that says we’re not enjoying harmonious relationship. You know, politics is politics. We belong to different political parties, but Nigeria is a project that all Nigerians must be concerned about; welfare of our people, what are the governance issues, this issue of insecurity, poverty alleviation.



“I mean, they’re things that have no coloration of a party, as leaders, whether president or governor of the state, those are things that we have to work together, consult with one another, and ensure that we can make life better for our people.



“We may have issues in this country where you need bipartisan approach, where it won’t be an issue of may be APC talking alone or PDP talking alone, where we will have to look at what is the best foot forward in the interest of our nation. So when you get to that junction, you need everybody on board.”