Kwankwaso to Gov Yusuf, Other Defectors: ‘I’m Not for Sale’

*Urges supporters to prepare for 2027

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, sent a strong message to Governor Abba Yusuf and other defectors, signaling a potential rift with his political protégé.

The political tension has escalated following the resignation of the governor alongside some local government council chairmen, some members of the house of representitives and other aides, who were on their way to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Speaking to party supporters at his Kano residence shortly after the resignation of Governor Yusuf, Kwakwanso, who is the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), said his struggles have been for the emancipation of ordinary Nigerians from the present situation they find themselves in.

“I’m not for sale. Our political convictions keep me grounded. If I were in it for personal gain, I would have taken the easy route and you would be looking for me elsewhere not in this place.”

“Our shared vision is what keeps me going. If I were motivated by greed, I would have taken the money and run. And you would not be here, showing your support.” Kwankwaso maintained.

He urged party supporters to mobilize and prepare ahead of 2027. “We need people like you who have sacrificed and stood by the truth. You should not relent, as we will one day achieve our objectives.”

He added “going by what is happening in Kano today we need to start preparing because there are people who are hellbent in destroying what we built over time.”

“My mission is to always fight for the ordinary people. I would not compromise with those who exploit the masses,” Kwankwaso assured supporters.

