JAAN, JICA Target ODF Status for FCT Area Councils by 2027

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja





The JICA Alumni Association of Nigeria (JAAN), in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and key institutions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has unveiled a renewed drive to end open defecation across all six area councils of the FCT by 2027.

The commitment was reaffirmed at a one-day workshop titled “Dangers of Open Defecation and Strategies for Eradication in the FCT”, organised by JAAN in Abuja.

Stakeholders at the workshop identified capacity gaps, weak community participation and inadequate sanitation infrastructure as major factors undermining existing sanitation campaigns of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Speaking at the event, President of JAAN, Mr. Ahmed Agberankhe, described the persistence of open defecation in Abuja’s peri-urban and rural communities as unacceptable, despite the city’s status as Nigeria’s capital.

“Limited access to toilets, low hygiene awareness and weak enforcement mechanisms continue to fuel this challenge,” he said.

Agberankhe stressed that effective partnership with the six area councils would help strengthen institutional capacity, improve sanitation infrastructure and promote community-led behavioural change, leveraging JAAN’s technical expertise and best practices in community-driven sanitation programmes.

According to him, the initiative aims to achieve Open Defecation Free (ODF) status in all six Area Councils of the FCT by 2027, while developing a sustainable sanitation model that can be replicated across other parts of the country.

He added that the programme aligns with the Federal Government’s Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign and the National Roadmap to End Open Defecation.

In a goodwill message, the Chief Representative of JICA in Nigeria, Mr. Ishigame Keiji, described the initiative as timely and people-centred, noting that sanitation is fundamental to public health, human dignity and inclusive development.

“Despite Abuja’s position as the nation’s capital, sanitation challenges persist, particularly in peri-urban and rural areas,” he said.

“This integrated approach combining infrastructure development, behavioural change and capacity strengthening demonstrates strong local ownership and a clear vision.”

He reaffirmed JICA’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6 on clean water and sanitation, adding that JAAN members serve as a vital bridge between Japan and Nigeria in translating knowledge into practical development outcomes.

Also speaking, the Acting Director of the FCT Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Directorate (RUWASSA), Mrs. Abigail Ekpensi, acknowledged that although progress has been recorded, ending open defecation in the FCT requires stronger collaboration, particularly at the Area Council level.

She recalled that previous collaboration between JICA and RUWASSA resulted in the triggering of 20 communities under the Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) programme in Bwari Area Council, the training of WASH personnel, and the construction of over 140 improved sanitation facilities.

“This seminar has come at the right time. Lessons from here will strengthen our collective resolve to end open defecation in the FCT,” she said, calling for increased advocacy and funding support for sanitation programmes.