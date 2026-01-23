Impeachment Saga: Rivers Court Suspends Hearing in Suit Filed By Fubara, Deputy

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Oyigbo High Court of Rivers State sitting in Port Harcourt, has adjourned indefinitely the suit filed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his Deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu challenging the impeachment processes against them by the Speaker, Martins Amaehwule, and 26 other members of Rivers State House of Assembly as well as the clerk of the House.

The presiding judge, Justice Florence Fiberesima, had on January 16, in two separate suits by governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof Odu restrained the Speaker and other lawmakers from sending any request, resolution, articles of impeachment or other document or communication to the Chief judge.

The court also restrained the Chief Judge from receiving, forwarding, considering and or however acting on any request, resolution, articles of impeachment or other document or communication from the lawmakers for purposes of constituting a panel to investigate allegations of misconduct against the governor and his deputy.

The court however, adjourned the case to January 23, 2026 for motion.

When the matter resumed in court on Friday, the lead counsel to Amaewhule and 26 other members, S.I. Ameh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), informed the court about the appeal which has been entered and orally applied to the court to stop further hearing pending the determination of the appeal.

It was observed that the oral applications were not opposed by the lead claimants counsel, Paul Erokoro (SAN), and Lawrence Oko-Jaja who is the counsel to 28th to 30th defendants in the court who are Victor Oko-Jumbo, Sokari Goodboy and Orubienimigha Timothy, lawmakers loyal to Governor Fubara.

Ruling on the application, Justice Fiberesima adjourned sine die following the two separate appeals which have been entered, a decision wich she said will enable the appeal court determine the suit before it.