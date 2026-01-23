IATA, CFM International Renew Agreement on Engine Maintenance

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced the renewal of an agreement with CFM International (CFM) through February 2033, supporting increased competition in the market for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for engines manufactured by CFM, a 50/50 partnership between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.

IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh, said: “Airlines have long struggled with the aftermarket business practices of manufacturers, which have limited competition and resulted in high costs for airlines. These pressures have become even more acute as limited maintenance capacity and aerospace supply chain constraints have driven up costs and grounded aircraft. A recent IATA study estimated that these challenges added $5.7 billion to engine leasing and maintenance costs for airlines in 2025.”

President and CEO of CFM International, Gaël Méheust, said: “The extension of the agreement between CFM and IATA reaffirms our commitment to a competitive open aftermarket for CFM products. Our growing MRO ecosystem includes dozens of third parties that overhaul, repair, and maintain our engines, resulting in lower cost of ownership and maximum choice for our airline customers.”