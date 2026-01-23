Firm Lists Gold, Others Amongst Top Assets to Trade in 2026

Sunday Ehigiator

As global financial markets enter a new cycle marked by heightened uncertainty, JustMarkets has identified five key assets it says are best positioned to offer trading opportunities in 2026, driven by macro-economic shifts, geopolitical tensions and evolving monetary policies.

In a market outlook, JustMarkets stated that gold, silver, oil, major US stock indices, and the EUR/USD currency pair are expected to remain at the centre of global trading activity due to their deep liquidity, clear market structure, and responsiveness to major economic and political events.

According to the firm, these instruments perform particularly well on the JustMarkets trading platform, supported by tight spreads, fast order execution and leverage of up to 3000, which allows traders to react quickly to market-moving events such as central bank decisions, inflation data and geopolitical developments.

“With 2026 shaping up to be a year of significant volatility, traders will need assets that combine relevance, liquidity and strong price movement,” the company said.

Gold (XAU/USD) tops the list as the most macro-sensitive asset. JustMarkets noted that gold prices surged strongly in 2025, reaching as high as $4,500 per troy ounce, thereby reinforcing their role as a hedge against inflation, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical risk.

The firm said gold’s outlook for 2026 is supported by global economic challenges, rising debt levels and the likelihood of continued pressure on real interest rates.

Looking ahead to 2026, the brokerage expects generally well-supplied markets but warned that volatility is likely to persist.