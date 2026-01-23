FG Takes Historic Step to Operationalise Structured Financing for Indigenous Ship Ownership

Eromosele Abiodun

The federal government, yesterday in Lagos, took historic step in Nigeria’s long-awaited journey to operationalise structured financing for indigenous ship ownership with launch and unveiling of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) Application Portal by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Declaring the portal open, Oyetola described the occasion as, “A deliberate and strategic step in repositioning Nigeria’s maritime sector as a central pillar of national development.”

He noted that the launch aligned with the broader national objective of diversifying the economy and unlocking the vast potential of Nigeria’s maritime domain, coastal resources and inland waterways.

“The maritime sector remains the backbone of global commerce, yet despite Nigeria’s strategic geographic location and vibrant entrepreneurial base, our participation in coastal and inland trade has remained limited,” the Minister said. “A major constraint has been the absence of a functional, credible, and transparent financing framework to support indigenous ship ownership. Today, we are changing that narrative.”

Oyetola recalled that the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund, established under the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act of 2003, was designed to address the financing gap faced by Nigerian shipowners.

However, he acknowledged that institutional and structural considerations over the years delayed its operationalisation.

He stated that upon assuming office, his ministry adopted a clear policy objective to strengthen Nigeria’s maritime capacity and ensure that the CVFF is implemented strictly in line with sound governance and financial principles.

“The CVFF is structured as a strategic development instrument,” he said. “By facilitating access to competitive vessel financing for indigenous operators, we hope to reduce reliance on foreign-flagged vessels in our coastal trade, improve retention of value within the domestic economy, create employment opportunities for Nigerian seafarers, and stimulate growth in allied sectors such as shipbuilding, ship repair, and maritime services.”

He further emphasised that the Fund’s impact extends beyond economics, noting that a stronger indigenous fleet would enhance maritime safety and security while supporting national efforts to maintain a regulated and efficient maritime domain.

Stressing accountability, he reminded potential beneficiaries that the CVFF is a revolving fund that must be prudently utilised and repaid to ensure sustainability for future generations of maritime entrepreneurs.

He explained that the newly launched digital portal would serve as the institutional gateway for transparent administration of the Fund. “Through this platform, eligible Nigerian shipowners can submit applications that will be assessed against clearly defined criteria, supported by robust due diligence and professional financial oversight through approved Primary Lending Institutions,” he said. He added that the portal aligns with the Federal Government’s e-Government agenda and efforts to reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks and improve ease of doing business.

“By digitising the end-to-end CVFF application and evaluation process, we are simplifying access, improving predictability, and ensuring service delivery is efficient, transparent, and responsive,” he said. “I am confident that this initiative will strengthen our shipping industry, empower Nigerian enterprise, and contribute meaningfully to national growth,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dayo Mobereola, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to ensuring the CVFF delivers on its purpose. He stated that NIMASA has established a dedicated CVFF unit to drive implementation, manage applications, coordinate with financial institutions and ensure strict adherence to eligibility, compliance and risk management procedures.

“Our objective is to make the CVFF work as a practical and reliable financing window for Nigerian shipowners to acquire vessels at competitive long-term financing rates,” he said.

He assured that the agency will ensure professional handling of applications, continuous engagement with Primary Lending Institutions, rigorous due diligence, and transparent monitoring of the entire process.

He said the agency is determined to build confidence in the system and ensure that every disbursement follows clear rules, measurable criteria and global best practice.

Goodwill messages were delivered by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Marine Transport, Senator Wasiu Eshinloku, and the Chairman of the House Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration, Hon. Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim. Both legislators commended Minister Oyetola and NIMASA for what they described as a landmark achievement that responds to longstanding demands of the maritime community. They pledged continued legislative support to ensure effective implementation of the Fund and sustained reforms in the sector.

Industry stakeholders also expressed strong support for the initiative. The President of the Nigerian Maritime Law Association, Mike Igbokwe SAN; President of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping (NCS), Aminu Umar; President of the Nigerian Shipowners Association (NSA), Sola Adewunmi, and President of the Shipowners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), Sonny Eja, all praised the Oyetola and NIMASA for their commitment to finally unlocking the CVFF. They described the portal launch as a turning point for indigenous ship ownership, capacity development and investor confidence in Nigeria’s maritime sector.