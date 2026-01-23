CSR: Communities Commend Dangote Cement Obajana Plant Director

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Plant Director of the Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana, Kogi State, Azad Nawabuddin, has received commendation from host communities for his commitment to community development.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists by the Corporate Affairs Unit of the company in Lokoja yesterday.

The statement noted that in art, community leaders and stakeholders hailed his leadership for the timely implementation of the Community Development Agreement (CDA), as well as the consistent rollout of impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes.

These efforts, they noted, have strengthened community relations, enhanced social infrastructure, and strengthened sustainable cooperation between the company and its host communities.

The Bajana of Obajana, Idowu Isenibi, commended the Obajana Plant director, the company’s Vice President, Devakumar V. G. Edwin, and Group President, Aliko Dangote, for their unwavering support through a range of developmental programmes and support.

He said the company’s social efforts are being implemented through a well-structured Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme under the Social Performance Department.

He added that these programmes are meeting community needs and fostering sustainable growth and development.

Also speaking, the Youth Leader of the Oyo Community, Abraham Paul, commended the Plant director for what he described as uncommon and commendable support to the community, most especially coming to the aid of the community in rehabilitating the vandalised 33kva lines that supplied electricity to the community.

Despite the existence of some challenges impacting the plant’s operation, he expressed optimism and confidence that through sustained collaboration and dialogue, such issues would be effectively addressed for the overall benefit of the plant and the host communities.

In his remarks, the Baalo of the Oyo Community, Solomon Obahawu, while speaking through his aide, Mr. David Afolabi, stated that the company, under the leadership of the Plant Director, has made significant contributions to the social well-being and overall development of the Oyo Community.

Afolabi serves as the Financial Secretary of the Oyo Community and as the Acting Director of the Parents–Teachers Association (PTA) for the Oyo Primary and Secondary Schools.

He alluded to the submission by the chief, citing prompt support for human capital via provision of yearly scholarship, women enterprise promotion, farmers support,t and infrastructural provision, such as street lighting of the community, school buildings, and furnishing, among others.

The monarch expressed appreciation to the company for implementing several impactful projects in 2025, including the employment of 20 local security personnel, the installation of 50 solar-powered streetlights, the construction of drainage infrastructure, and the conversion of three motorised boreholes into solar-powered systems to address the challenge of incessant power failure.

Speaking earlier, the Plant Director, Azad, said the company had implemented several social projects, some of which include Farmers Assistance Grants to Oyo and Iwaa’s Vocational Skill Training, Market Women Assistance Grant to Oyo and Iwaa, funding support to cooperatives in all four communitie s nd provision of security houses to promote and support community policing.

Earlier, the General Manager, Social Performance, Prince Ademola Adeyemi, had noted that a plan is ongoing to officially unveil and hand over some of the projects completed in the four catchment communities of Oyo, Iwaa, Obajana, and Apata, given the improvement in the security situation in the area.

He also stated that as a good corporate citizen, the company has commenced the implementation of the CDA signed with the Jakura community, with the award of a contract for the electrification of the community.