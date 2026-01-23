  • Friday, 23rd January, 2026

Chapel Hill Denham Opens Applications for Creative Catalyst 2

Chapel Hill Denham has announced that applications are now open for Creative Catalyst 2, its funding and business development initiative for Nigeria’s creative economy.

The application portal is open until Tuesday, March 3, 2026, and welcomes submissions from applicants across the full spectrum of the creative sector.

Speaking on the call for applications, Bolaji Balogun, Chief Executive Officer, Chapel Hill Denham, said: “Nigeria has exceptional talent across the creative sector, which continues to create opportunities for young Nigerians and Africans. It is essential that domestic capital supports this sector, which tells our stories, preserves our history, and propagates our culture. Creative Catalyst is designed to provide funding to artists and creative entrepreneurs with excellent or winning ideas.”

Creative Catalyst by Chapel Hill Denham is an initiative designed to provide capital and business development support to entrepreneurs and founders within Nigeria’s creative economy. Since its launch, the platform has supported a growing portfolio of creative businesses and projects, including the 2025 feature film ‘Gingerrr,’ reflecting its commitment to funding ideas that combine creativity with commercial viability.

