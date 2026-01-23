BCG Appoints Managing Directors, Partners in Lagos

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has announced the appointment of Olayinka Majekodunmi and Phillipa Osakwe-Okoye as Managing Directors and Partners in its Nigeria office, effective 01 January 2026.

The promotions, it said, mark a significant milestone in its ongoing investment in African talent and its commitment to supporting clients and communities across the continent.

Managing Director and Partner at BCG in Lagos, Tolu Oyekan, praised both promotions. “Phillipa’s deep expertise in financial services and her outstanding track record of driving transformational change for clients have established her as a trusted strategic advisor across the region. Olayinka’s impact in the public sector, combined with his proven ability to tackle complex transformation challenges, has been remarkable,” Oyekan said.

Majekodunmi said: I’m thankful to my colleagues at BCG for their partnership and dedication to delivering meaningful impact across Africa. This promotion reinforces my commitment to enabling systemic transformation across the public, social, and private sectors.”

Osakwe-Okoye said: “I’m deeply honoured by this advancement and grateful to my colleagues and clients for their partnership and trust. Our region’s growth ambitions will require stronger financial intermediation, more effective public finance, and faster execution across institutions.”