ATSSSAN Calls on FG to Review NAMA Navigational Charges

Stories by Chinedu Eze

The President of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, (ATSSSAN), John Ogbe, has called on the federal government to urgently review the navigational charges of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

According to Ogbe, the the current tariff regime poses long-term operational and safety risks to the aviation sector because there is no enough funds for the agency to maintain its infrastructure and train personnel.

He noted that NAMA’s navigational charges have remained unchanged for more than 15 years, despite galloping inflation since 2023 and significant changes in economic realities and the rising cost of providing air navigation services.

He said the cost of maintaining critical infrastructure, technology and skilled manpower today could not be compared to what it was over a decade ago, stressing that the existing charges no longer reflect present-day operational demands.

According to him, even under a cost-recovery framework, it is unrealistic to expect NAMA to effectively deliver on its mandate with outdated tariffs.

The ATSSSAN President also noted that a timely review of navigational charges is essential to ensure the agency is properly funded, fit for purpose and able to carry out its responsibilities efficiently.

He warned that inadequate funding of air navigation services could ultimately translate into safety concerns, adding that sustainable financing of NAMA is critical to maintaining safe skies and supporting the growth of Nigeria’s aviation industry.