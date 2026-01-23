As Anambra Community Honours Dr Nwankwor…

Isuofia community in Anambra state recently honoured one of its own, Dr Ikedinachukwu Nwankwor, with a chieftaincy title, Okenwa n’Isuofia, for distinguishing himself as a medical doctor and educationist.

Dr. Ikedinachukwu Nwankwor’s life story is a testament to resilience, perseverance, remarkable faith in God and unwavering commitment to humanity.

His Royal Highness, Col. CAO Muoghalu (Isu Nki’bua n’Isuofia) conferred on him the chieftaincy of “Okenwa n’Isuofia”. It means an Outstanding Son of Isuofia.

Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, was a special guest at the very well attended event. He is from the same town of Isuofia.

From his humble beginnings as a first son of a couple comprising two primary school teachers, late Mr. Cyril and Mrs. Susanna Nwankwor in Isuofia, Anambra State Nigeria, his birthplace, Nwankwor shook off the limitations associated with the lower middle class in Nigeria (as of then) and built a distinguished medical career traversing multiple continents with notable contributions in psychiatry, training, mentorship and community service.

From his early education at Central School, Isuofia, and Uga Boys’ Secondary School, Uga, Nwankwor demonstrated innate intelligence, brilliance, and steady resolve, which propelled him through a rigorous MBBS programme at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and he completed it in 1998. His University years, though marked by some financial constraints and peer pressure, instilled humility in him and sharpened his focus on long-term goals.

After his internship at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital and the National Youth Service Corps programme at the Nigerian Ports Authority, also in Calabar, he redirected his career paths towards international opportunities. Therefore, in the year 2006, he began what he would later term ‘transformational journey’ to Dublin in Ireland, leaving behind his family and familiar environment to seek improved professional opportunities and a more secure future. There, he completed his Residency in Psychiatry in 2015 and became a Consultant Psychiatrist. A year later, in 2016, with a dedication and desire for excellence in his medical career, he obtained his fellowship with the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (FRCPC) and relocated to Canada in 2017.

His distinguished medical career experiences include: Helping to train future Doctors in two renowned Medical Colleges, as an Assistant Clinical Professor at the Max Rady College of Medicine, University of Manitoba, Canada, and as Assistant Clinical Professor at the University of Saskatchewan. Working as a Consultant Psychiatrist at the Health Sciences Center in Winnipeg, Canada. Offering compassionate Outpatient Psychiatric care at Regina Mental Wellness, Regina, Saskatchewan.

Serving as Clinical Lead at Early Psychosis and Intervention Clinic.

Active membership in both the American and Canadian Psychiatric Associations.

He is a recognized figure in the Global Psychiatric Community.

Nwankwor is happily married to Dr (Mrs) Ifeyinwa Nwankwor, a distinguished U.S.-trained consultant Neonatologist.

Nwankwor often credits his career successes to his “wife’s unwavering support.” Together, the power couple founded The Cyril and Susanna Foundation, which annually offers scholarships to indigent university students from Isuofia and provides stipends and mentorship to many more. The foundation also funds the top graduates from six primary schools in Isuofia to attend Holy Child Secondary School, Isuofia, to identify talents and scholarly quest early enough.

This, he said, “is my way of expressing my gratitude for the opportunities and support I received in my own time, particularly the scholarship support from Chief (Dr.) P.A. Okonkwo, Oji Isuofia, and mentorship from the late Dr. A.B. Uzuakpunwa. I therefore dedicate this recognition to honor their efforts to empower others.”

Beyond his clinical work, Nwankwor has a great passion for community bonds. He is therefore a proud member of the Beta Sigma Fraternity and the Isuofia Club of Elites, where he exemplifies the values of brotherhood and collective growth that break bounds.

“Through the Cyril and Susanna Foundation, we have about ten university students under our scholarship and we awarded four more to mark the honour and the chieftaincy award. We also have six pupils in a private secondary school. The foundation offers five university scholarships each year and also trains six best graduating students from six primary schools in Isuofia”.

Nwankwor’s story is more than just a list of achievements. It is a powerful narrative of character in action. A dedicated mentor who invests time, talent and resources to guide young people, and shares experiences that open doors for our next generation; who views education as a catalyst for unlocking the potentials of individuals and fostering lifelong successes.

Nwankwor sees in his name, Ikedinachukwu, a constant reminder to him and the community that true strength and achievements come from the Almighty God.

He also dedicates this esteemed honor “to everyone who contributed in one way or another to the person he has become, and to the cherished memory of his late good friend, Dr. Sunday Nwafor.

Nwankwor reminds everyone that legacy is measured, not only by titles and awards, but by lives uplifted.