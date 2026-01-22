Women Affairs Minister Advocates Strategic Collaboration Among Gender Stakeholders

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Imaan Ibrahim-Sulaiman, has called on women and organisations working in the gender and development space to adopt a unified and collaborative approach in addressing issues affecting women across Nigeria.

In a statement shared by her Special Adviser, Media & Publicity, Mr Jonathan Eze, on Wednesday in Abuja, the Minister made the call during a courtesy visit by Gender and Development Action (GADA), a non-governmental organisation focused on advocacy for vulnerable populations.

The GADA delegation included Iyom Josephine Anenih, former Minister of Women Affairs; Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo, Director of GADA; Ms. Kpeta Toyo, Partnership Associate, GADA; and Mrs. Juliet Arbor of the National Senior Citizens Centre.

During the meeting, GADA briefed the Minister on its ongoing initiative to develop a national policy guideline on gender-based violence (GBV) targeted at select marginalised groups, in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

The organisation highlighted that several categories of women remain largely overlooked in existing frameworks.

According to the delegation, the proposed guideline seeks to address the specific vulnerabilities of elderly persons who are often subjected to neglect and abuse; migrants facing exploitation and harassment; internally displaced women and girls in camps who are exposed to sexual exploitation; persons living with disabilities who experience heightened risks due to stigma and dependency; and child mothers, many of whom are victims of sexual and gender-based violence and trapped in cycles of abuse and poverty.

“We cannot continue to overlook those who are most at risk and deserving of targeted protection measures. This policy is aimed at ensuring inclusivity and accountability,” the GADA team stated.

Responding, the Minister welcomed the proposal, describing it as timely and aligned with the Federal Government’s commitment to renewing hope for all women, including children and the elderly.

She emphasised that marginalised groups require a comprehensive National Action Plan for protection rather than a purely humanitarian framework.

“This initiative complements our ongoing national strategies, including plans that recognise the elderly as mentors within society. We are determined to ensure that no group is left behind in the fight against gender-based violence,” the Minister said.

She further stressed that meaningful progress can only be achieved when women speak with one voice, noting that her ministry has deliberately worked with women leaders across political party lines to demonstrate inclusive leadership.

The Minister concluded by urging GADA to work closely with ministry officials to develop a robust policy framework that will outline preventive measures tailored to each vulnerable group, establish survivor-centred response mechanisms, and strengthen accountability structures for perpetrators.