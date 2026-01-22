W’Africa Trade Summit to Convene Industry and Policy Leaders

A surge in intra-African trade is reshaping West Africa’s industrial outlook. Data from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) showed that Nigeria’s exports to other African markets rose by 14% to N4.82 trillion, with over 60% flowing into West Africa. Ghana’s 24-hour economy policy is yielding early gains, with pilot zones such as the Tema light-manufacturing belt reporting increased industrial output and night-shift employment growth, particularly in manufacturing sectors. These developments reflect growing regional demand, deeper market linkages, and the early impact of continental trade integration efforts. Sustaining this momentum, however, will depend on how effectively trade growth is matched with industrial capacity, efficient logistics, and coordinated investment across the region.

The West Africa Industrialisation, Manufacturing & Trade Summit & Exhibition (West Africa IMT 2026), taking place in Lagos, endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and organised by dmg Nigeria events, is positioned as a critical forum for examining how West Africa can convert policy alignment into tangible industrial growth, stronger manufacturing output, and sustainable investment outcomes.

The cross-sectoral speaker faculty, including H.E. Sen. John Owan Enoh, Honourable Minister of State for Industry, Trade & Investment; H.E. Shadiya Alimatou Assouman, Minister of Industry & Trade, Republic of Benin; H.E. Olushegun (Shegun) Adjadi Bakari, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Benin; H.E. Hon. Cheikh Niane, Vice Minister of Energy, Petroleum & Mines, Senegal; Adebisi Adebutu, Group President, R28 Holdings: Dr. Timi Austen-Peters, Chairman of Dorman Long Engineering; Mudiaga Mowoe, CEO of Matta; George Onafowokan, Managing Director and CEO of Coleman Wires and Cables; Olumuyiwa Kosile, Managing Director of Ikosh Nigeria Limited; Naana Winful Fynn, Regional Director for West Africa at Norfund; Lola Ekugo-Aworati, CEO of Afriboarder; Olutayo Olusegun, Senior Trade Policy and Law Expert and AfCFTA Lead for Trade Enablement; Sam Olugbenga Faleye, Chairman & CEO Saglev; and Ufuoma Adasen, Vice President, Heavy Industries, Telecoms & Technology at Africa Finance Corporation (AFC).

The urgency driving West Africa IMT 2026 has been reflected at the highest levels of government. Honourable Minister of State for Industry, Trade & Investment, Sen. John Owan Enoh, emphasised the Summit’s strategic importance: “Industrial growth is not just an economic imperative. It is the foundation for job creation, skills development, and sustainable prosperity. The future of our nation and the region depends on how boldly we embrace industrialisation today. The Ministry is pleased to endorse the West Africa Industrialisation, Manufacturing and Trade Summit 2026. This initiative supports Nigeria’s industrialisation agenda and strengthens regional trade, with strong potential to drive economic growth across West Africa. We commend dmg Nigeria Events for its continued contribution to industrial and trade development in the region. We look forward to welcoming industry stakeholders to Lagos, Nigeria, for insightful discussions that will unlock the transformation we seek across the region.”