U.S. Under Secretary’s Visit Signals Deeper Security, Investment Ties with Nigeria

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria is set to strengthen its diplomatic, security, and economic engagement with the United States as U.S. Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker arrived in Abuja Thursday as part of a multi-country foreign tour spanning Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

Hooker’s visit to Nigeria, which forms the first leg of her January 21–29 trip, underscores Washington’s renewed focus on Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation.

While the tour also includes stops in Oman, Bahrain, and Italy, analysts say the Nigeria engagement carries particular significance given the country’s security challenges and economic reform agenda.

During her stay in Abuja, the under secretary is serving as head of the U.S. delegation to the U.S.–Nigeria Joint Working Group, a bilateral platform designed to deepen cooperation between both countries.

Discussions are expected to centre on counter-terrorism efforts, protection of vulnerable communities—especially Christian populations affected by violence—and expanding U.S. private sector investment in Nigeria.

For Nigeria, the visit presents an opportunity to attract increased American support in tackling insecurity, particularly in regions affected by insurgency, banditry and communal violence.

U.S. technical assistance, intelligence cooperation, and capacity-building support for Nigerian security agencies are expected to feature prominently in talks.

Beyond security, economic engagement is a key focus. With Nigeria pursuing reforms aimed at improving its business climate, Hooker’s visit offers a platform to reassure U.S. investors and encourage fresh capital inflows in sectors such as energy, agriculture, technology and infrastructure.

Officials say stronger U.S. investment could support job creation, boost foreign exchange inflows and accelerate economic recovery.

The visit also highlights Nigeria’s strategic importance to U.S. foreign policy in West Africa.

As a regional leader, Nigeria plays a critical role in stability, trade and diplomacy across the sub-region. Strengthened ties with Washington could enhance Nigeria’s influence in regional security initiatives and multilateral engagements.

Observers note that similar high-level U.S. engagements in the past have led to expanded development cooperation, increased security assistance, and stronger people-to-people ties, including education and cultural exchange programmes.

Hooker’s engagement in Abuja comes amid heightened international concern over religious violence and humanitarian challenges in parts of Nigeria.

By placing these issues on the agenda of bilateral talks, Nigeria stands to gain stronger diplomatic backing and practical support from one of its key international partners.

As the under secretary continues her tour to the Middle East and Europe, Nigerian officials are hopeful that the Abuja discussions will translate into concrete outcomes—ranging from improved security collaboration to increased investment—reinforcing the long-standing partnership between Nigeria and the United States.