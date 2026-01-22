Rivers Chief Judge Declines Assembly’s Request to Probe Governor Fubara

The Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi, has declined a request by the Rivers State House of Assembly to constitute a judicial panel to investigate Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, over allegations of gross misconduct.

Justice Amadi based his decision on existing court orders that bar him from taking any steps related to the request. This was contained in a letter dated January 20 and addressed to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule.

In the letter, the Chief Judge explained that the House had earlier asked him to set up a seven-member judicial panel to probe the governor and his deputy. However, he said he was constrained by two court orders which expressly prohibit him from receiving, forwarding, or considering any request to constitute such a panel.

According to Justice Amadi, the court orders were served on his office on January 16, 2026, and remain valid and binding. He stressed that as long as the orders subsist, he is legally restrained from acceding to the Assembly’s request.

The development adds another layer to the ongoing political and legal tensions in Rivers State, as the House of Assembly continues its moves against the executive arm of government amid allegations of misconduct