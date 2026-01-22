Police Trust Fund Commits to Upgrading Training College in Nasarawa

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Trust Fund has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s counter-terrorism architecture, with plans to urgently upgrade and expand the Police Mobile Force Training College (PMTC) at Ende Hills, Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Speaking during an inspection of the ongoing Counter-Terrorism and Rapid Response Training at PMTC yesterday, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF), Mohammed Sheidu, said the evolving nature of global security threats requires a modern, well-equipped police force capable of responding effectively to terrorism, from arrest through investigation and prosecution.

According to him, specialised training remains critical to 21st-century policing, noting that both the Police Mobile Force and other counter-terrorism units must be continuously empowered to meet emerging security challenges.

“Our counter-terrorism units are undergoing training to ensure they are prepared for the realities of modern policing. These programmes are designed to equip officers with the skills they need to protect lives and uphold the rule of law,” he said.

Following a tour of the facility, the executive secretary described the Ende Hills training centre as a relatively new but underutilised asset.

Situated on expansive, elevated terrain with strategic advantages, the college, he noted, has significant potential that has yet to be fully harnessed.

While acknowledging the strategic value of the location, he observed that the facility suffers from gaps in infrastructure, equipment and accommodation, which have limited its capacity for training.

He however stressed the need for immediate investment to transform it into a fully functional, multi-agency training hub.

“The facility is still at a formative stage. To maximise its potential, we must expand accommodation, training halls and other essential infrastructure to enable it to host more trainees,” Sheidu said.

He explained that improved facilities would allow the college to accommodate not only personnel of the Nigeria Police Force but also officers from other security and law enforcement agencies across the country.

Expressing confidence in the ongoing counter-terrorism training, Sheidu said participants are expected to acquire skills that will enhance both their personal effectiveness and the overall performance of the police.

“This training should translate into improved policing outcomes that benefit the force and, ultimately, the Nigerian people,” he added.

Reiterating the mandate of the Police Trust Fund as an intervention agency, Sheidu pledged that the fund would address the identified gaps by upgrading the facility to make it more conducive, functional and attractive for advanced security training.

“We are committed to making this centre more habitable and fit for purpose, so it can serve as a hub for training across security agencies,” he said.

Earlier, the Commandant of the Police Mobile Force Training College, DCP Sunday Audu Peters, expressed concern over the underutilisation of the institution.

He called for increased investment in infrastructure expansion and the deployment of modern technologies to boost the college’s capacity and appeal.

Peters outlined several challenges facing the college, including the absence of basic teaching aids and modern training tools.

“In this era of artificial intelligence, we still lack essential facilities such as computers, CCTV surveillance systems and other critical amenities,” he lamented.

He noted that these deficiencies hinder effective training at a time when security operations increasingly depend on technology and data-driven intelligence.

The commandant further stressed that counter-terrorism training must be comprehensive, combining tactical field operations with investigative and legal processes to ensure that arrests lead to successful prosecutions.