PFN Bemoans Political Crisis in Rivers, Urges Leaders to Speak Up

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has expressed dismay over the lingering political crisis in Rivers State, calling on church leaders and elders to wade in.

The Chairman of PFN in the state, Dr Minaibi Dagogo-Jack, while addressing journalists on the development in Port Harcourt, said the crisis has taken too long and that it was time for church leaders and elders of the state to speak up and rebuke those who deserved to be rebuked. He said a situation whereby some politicians are now acting like they own the state was no longer acceptable to the organisation.

Dagogo-Jack expressed sadness over the way politics is practiced in the state, insisting that the church, which forms a large population of the voting public in Rivers State, would no longer sit aside and watch the state burn.

He condemned the continued priding of politicians of giving President Bola Tinubu maximum votes as ‘noise’, stressing that in Kogi State, where the president got greater votes, politicians there are not making the kind of noise Rivers’ politicians are making.

According to the cleric, “PFN, Rivers State chapter, notes with great dismay the political unrest in Rivers State, and we are not happy about it.

”It’s time for the church and the elders of Rivers State to start talking and rebuking those who are supposed to be rebuked. Enough of what we see in Rivers State, where politicians will be chanting, ‘no one man, no Rivers State’. A state that was dedicated to God Almighty being ascribed to one man. Politics is being played in such a way that has never been played before.

‎”302,000 votes made Siminialayi Fubara governor in the 2023 election, and we have 3.5million registered voters in Rivers State, meaning that the politicians that have been shouting don’t even make up to 10 percent, and they are the ones talking. Kogi State gave more votes to the president than Rivers State, yet they are not makingas much noise as they are making in Rivers State.”

‎Dagogo-Jack vowed that in 2027, PFN won’t allow politicians to make the kind of noise they are making in Rivers State, adding that the church forms a majority of the voting strength in the state, which politicians are priding about.

‎He said the group has started mobilising its members to get registered as voters against the 2027 elections.

‎”Let me also announce that the over two hundred thousand votes that they ere priding about also form part of the churches’ vote, and I want to tell you that we shall not allow this to continue in Rivers State. We shall come out as a church.

‎”We had earlier directed our members to go and register to be voters; now we are also mobilising them seriously,” he added.

‎Speaking on the impeachment threat against Governor Fubara, the PFN leader faulted the Assembly members for repeating issues that were already settled during the purported agreement reached between the governor, Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, and the Assembly before the declaration of emergency rule in the state.

‎He added: “You started an impeachment proceedings laying on certain facts covering appropriation of monies without approval from the Assembly, and you went to the leader of this country, and you came back and announced that there is peace now.

‎”The same reason for which you wanted to impeach him, the same reason for which you went to the Supreme Court and got a verdict, the same reason for which you had a political settlement that led us to a state of emergency, and now you are back again to givethe same reason as an impeachable offence. I don’t see anywhere such a thing happens.”

‎The Rivers State PFN leader, who disclosed that he has made personal efforts to reach out to Governor Fubara and the FCT Minister on modalities to settle the crisis but met a brick wall, urged church leaders and elders of the state not to remain indifferent in the face of the crisis.

‎”That spirit of indifference on the part of religious leaders and elders of the state, for fear of being insulted, for fear of being attacked, is not acceptable. The Rivers’ people and elders, who are known for their outspokenness and outstanding credibility, are afraid now to talk,” he said