NECABN Supports Tinubu’s Second-Term Bid, Vows Massive Grassroots Mobilization

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Network Capacity Building for Nigeria (NECABN) has endorsed President Bola Tinubu’s second-term ambition ahead of the 2027 presidential poll

The group also expressed its readiness to mobilise grassroots support across the country, leveraging its over 72 million registered members to strengthen the President’s re-election bid.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, NECABN President, Dr. Hussena Otaru, described the group’s endorsement as a vote of confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership and ongoing reforms, noting that the organisation is committed to rallying Nigerians at the community level in support of his vision for national development and a more prosperous Nigeria.

Otaru added that the group’s nationwide structure and extensive membership base would be fully deployed to promote voter engagement and consolidate support for the President as preparations for the 2027 polls gather momentum.

He said: “Our team, the Network Capacity Building for Nigeria cuts across six geo political zones of the country and we control a total of 72million Nigerians under the group of NECBN where we have 419 registered other NGOs training and directly impacting the lives of Nigerians, we also supported the incumbent through Tinubu Network Capacity Building:we called it Renewal Hope for Nigeria, that was also through the broader platform of NECABN and this same numbers of people believe in our political alignments and interest.”

He recalled that NECABN which previously operated under the registered name Nigerian women and youth empowerment garnered 2,779,845 votes across each states of Nigeria, describing the group of NGOs as an integral contributor to the late Muhammadu Buhari’s 12million votes over the years.

“NECABN had operated under our previous registered name of Nigerian women and youth empowerment and these network of people had been supportive of transformative and progressive democracy in Nigeria, since 1993, but when we registered NECABN in 2010 we saw the need to further support every worthy cause that deepens Nigeria’s democracy and I must say emphatically that the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu fits into our vision and expectations for Nigeria.

“This NGO under its former registered name mobilised grassroots support for the winner of the 1993 Presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola and with this NGO we also supported the election of ex-president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999, also the NGO supported the Presidency of late President Yaradua and Goodluck Jonathan as his Vice the we called Yaradua/Jonathan movement.” She added.

Describing Tinubu as a reformer and a bold strategist, Otaru said no known Nigeria stood for the defense of democracy like Tinubu.

The NECABN President praised the Leadership courage, and vision of President Tinubu for Nigeria, condemning what she described as vocal opposition whose interests are driven by vested interests and political bitterness.

She emphasized that recent coordinated security attacks were designed to derail the Tinubu led government that is making frantic effort to place Nigeria on the path of genuine national recovery.

Otaru noted that four years was too small to change narratives about Nigeria adding that “many opposition leaders like Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi who are serial contenders struggling to lead Nigeria, what impact can they make ?

“In almost three years that President Tinubu has been steering the ship of leadership of Nigeria, there is no way a serious minded successful reformer like Tinubu will leas Nigeria and we will expect him to spend just four years and fix the rot of several decades.

“President Tinubu has been an ardent supporter of democracy in Nigeria and Africa hence his relationship with late MKO, he had also been a pillar behind the success of many political big wigs, Tinubu deployed his full capacity for late President Buhari to win on his 5th attempt at Presidency and several many others who now make noise in other political parties criticizing what he is re-building”

Otaru noted the economic challenges Nigerians had faced during the first year of the Tinubu administration, she commended Nigerians for the sacrifices made so far in the previous months but urged citizens to further trust the administration of President Tinubu to consolidate with gains on the successes recorded in the past two years.

She said, “Tinubu is not a failure at governance and in achieving the strategies planned to attain the renewed hope developmental agenda, he has the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians at heart, it is important to always know that President Tinubu inherited an empty purse and almost a wrecked system before he assumed office in 2023,but because he is not a leader who condemns he believe in action more than talking like the oppositions do.

“We must acknowledge the first year of administration was turbulent and you would agree with me that many reforms were introduced simultaneously and that affected a lot of things in the country, that was the time of pains but, I can assure you that Nigeria has entered into season of rest and gains, I must commend Nigerians for the sacrifices made in the past few months but Nigerians will have to trust President Tinubu again for another four years to be able to see the results of all the transformative policies introduced by the Tinubu led government”