LAWMA MD Advocates Responsible Waste Sorting, Disposal for Circular Economy

Bennett Oghifo

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin has called on residents of Lagos State to embrace responsible waste disposal practices as proper handling of waste is central to achieving a cleaner, liveable, and sustainable city.

Dr. Gbadegesin made the call on a national Television, where he spoke on the realities of waste management in a rapidly urbanising city and the shared responsibilities required to keep Lagos clean and liveable, according to a statement by the Director Public Affairs, LAWMA, Mukaila Sanusi.

The MD said LAWMA had continued ongoing waste evacuation and management operations across the state as it was strengthening routine collection services and embarking on persistent clearing of identified flashpoints, which resulted from indiscriminate dumping and poor waste handling that continued to undermine progress in the sector.

Encouraging the adoption of basic sorting practices across board, the LAWMA boss emphasised the importance of waste sorting at source, explaining that separating recyclable materials from general waste would improve collection efficiency, support recycling activities, and reduce the burden on landfill sites.

He highlighted LAWMA’s growing focus on waste recycling, noting that waste should no longer be seen solely as refuse but as a resource with economic value, adding that recycling initiatives would lead to the creation of employment opportunities, encourage private sector participation, and contribute to environmental protection.

Speaking further, he advocated adopting a circular economy approach to waste management, in which materials are recovered, reused, and recycled, offering significant economic and business opportunities while reducing environmental impact, as opposed to the prevailing linear system of collection and disposal.

Stressing LAWMA’s commitment to upholding environmental laws and ensuring accountability, Dr. Gbadegesin highlighted the impact of the Authority’s enforcement efforts, noting that 400 cases of environmental infractions were prosecuted in 2025, including a recent instance in which a man caught dumping indiscriminately is now serving a jail term.

He called on residents to support these enforcement efforts by shunning indiscriminate dumping and reporting violations promptly as citizens’ cooperation remains essential to maintaining cleanliness and order across the state.

He reaffirmed LAWMA’s commitment to working with all stakeholders to strengthen waste management systems and promote a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient Lagos State.