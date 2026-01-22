Gusau Denies Spat with Moroccan FA Boss, Fouzi Lekjaa

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Musa Gusau (MON), has described as ‘total falsehood’, a report circulating in sections of the social media that he had a public spat with President of the Federation Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF), Mr. Fouzi Lekjaa during a CAF Executive Committee meeting in Morocco.

The unsubstantiated report alleged that Gusau, who is also President of WAFU B, engaged in a hot argument with Lekjaa, who is also the 1st Vice President of the Confederation of African Football, at a meeting that took place during the just-concluded 35th Africa Cup of Nations finals in the North African Kingdom.

“I really don’t know where the report is coming from. Nigeria and Morocco have very cordial relationships in the game of football, and even at the level of government, both countries have a warm relationship. Personally, I have always had a good relationship with Mr. Lekjaa.

“There was no shouting match, neither were there any insults thrown. Whoever came up with that report engaged in mongering of total falsehood.”

Gusau also denied making any comments with regards to the officiating of the second semi-final of the AFCON between Nigeria and Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday, 14th January.

“Before the match, I had publicly made it known that the NFF was not apprehensive about the officiating. After the match, I made no comments whatsoever, and I am totally bemused at where the reporter got his story that Mr. Lekjaa and myself engaged in a shouting match because of my comments on the officiating of the game.

“As far as the NFF is concerned, we only have praises for the Morocco Football Federation, the Local Organizing Committee, the Government of Morocco and the Confederation of African Football for organizing a very successful AFCON that had all the glamour and glitz that will stay in our memories for many years to come.”

Ikoyi Agog as 2026 Lagos Int’l Polo Tournament to Gallop off Jan. 27

The management of Lagos Polo Club, has announced the 2026 NPA/ GTCO Lagos International Polo Tournament is set to gallop off January 27 with over 25 teams jostling for top honours.

President, Lagos Polo Club, Adeyemo Alakija, who disclosed this at a Media Briefing in Lagos yesterday, said that the international tournament revered as one of the biggest polo events in the world would span three weeks of high-octane polo games and climax with fanfare on February 15 at the foremost Ribadu Road Polo Ground in Ikoyi, Lagos

He commended the main sponsor GTCO, other sponsors and partners for their supports to the prestigious event that dates back since 1904, ensuring it gained reputation as one of the biggest polo tournaments in Africa, the Lagos Polo Club look forward to delivering great values for the sponsors and participants during the epoch fiesta.

Alakija said that the club is rejuvenated with the continuous infrastructural upgrade stressing that the entire club has been primed for safety of players and horses to go with international standard.

“The ambitious teams fully armed with foreign professionals and fortified with thoroughbred Argentine horses would be competing for four major prizes and a handful of subsidiary laurels,” he said.

Lagos Polo Tournament Manager, Usman Dantata (Jnr), gave a breakdown of the teams vying for top honours. He also disclosed that professional players from Argentina, United Kingdom, South Africa will be in action.

Dantata listed The Majekdunmi Cup as the biggest prize of the tournament. Other major cups are the Chapel Hill Denham Open Cup, the Lagos Low Cup as well as the crowded Lagos Silver Cup that would draw the curtain on the glamorous festival.

The subsidiary prizes are, the Oba of Lagos, Governor’s Cup, Adedapo Ojora Memorial Cup, Sani Dangote Cup, the Argentine Ambassador’s Cup, the Independence Cup, Lagos Heritage Cup, and the Cancer Awareness Bowl, among others.

The Chapel Hill Denham Open Cup will be the prize to win at the opening week of the event, while the highly revered Majekodunmi Cup will take the center stage in the second week. The Low Cup and the Silver Cup that attracted the highest number of teams, are set to draw the curtain on the international fiesta in the third and final week.

“Let me assure everyone that with the intensification of teams parathions and caliber of players confirmed to showcase their talents as well as the expected high standard of games, 2026 Lagos International Polo Tournament is set to set a new standard in excitement and prestige,” Dantata added.

Representative of the Main Sponsor, GTCO, said the sponsorship of the NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament, over the years has ensured that the international fiesta has grown in team commitment and that quality foreign players keep coming to play in the tournament.

According to the Tournament Committee, a grand package of entertainment featuring the best hands in the industry, has been put in place for teeming polo buffs, players and invited guests during the festival, while a long list of high-profile personalities are expected to witness the grandiose polo extravaganza.