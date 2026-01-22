Group Demands Apology from Police, Council Chairman over Kaduna Abduction Denial

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Adara Development Association (ADA), an umbrella body for the Adara ethnic nationality, has demanded a public apology from the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Rabiu, and the Chairman of Kajuru Local Government Area, Dauda Madaki, over their alleged denial of the abduction of 166 worshippers in Kurmin Wali community of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The association demanded the apology in a statement, while reacting to the confirmation of the incident by the headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja.

The Kaduna state police commissioner and the Kajuru council Chairman had on Monday denied that the incident did not happen, dismissing it as “mere falsehood which is being peddled by conflict entrepreneurs who want to cause chaos in Kaduna State.”

Rabiu, had while addressing a press conference on Monday at the Government House Kaduna, challenged anyone to list the names of the kidnapped victims and other particulars.

He warned rumour mongers to desist from trying to derail the prevailing peace in Kaduna state threatening that the full wrath of the law would be visited on such merchants of falsehood.

On his part, Madaki had claimed he mobilised the police and other security forces to the community after hearing rumours of the attack, but found that there was no attack.

“We visited the church where the so called kidnap took place. There was no evidence of the attack. I asked the village head, Mai Dan Zaria, and he said that there was no such attack.

‘’I also called the youth leader of the area, Bernard Bona, who was interviewed by the press men that accompanied me, and he said that no such thing happened.

‘’So, I challenge anyone to name the people that were kidnapped and I have been waiting for this list and no one has come forward with a name.

‘’I believe that the rumour of the kidnap is being sponsored by people who are not happy with the relative peace that Kajuru has been enjoying since the coming of this administration,’’ he had said during the press conference.

Their comments were trailed by sharp reactions from several groups including the Christian Association of Nigeria, the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria, (CSW N), and other groups who insisted that more than 100 worshippers were abducted in the community by bandits during Sunday worship.

The controversy was,however, put to rest on Tuesday when the Nigerian Police Force, in a statement in Abuja confirmed the abduction.

The statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had ordered the deployment of tactical units and intensified patrols in the area to facilitate the rescue of the victims.

However, the President of ADA, Chief Sebastine Barde, yesterday alleged that the Commissioner of Police and the council Chairman visited the community and got first hand information from

residents, only to later deny that nobody was abducted.

He accused them of deliberately suppressing the truth and presented what he described as “a misleading and painful narrative that no abduction took place.”

Barde further alleged that no swift or effective intervention was carried out to rescue the victims.

He said, rather than acknowledge the gravity of the situation, both officials publicly dismissed verified reports as rumours allegedly propagated by so called conflict entrepreneurs.

He described it as unfortunate that the council chairman, an indigene of the area, aligned himself with those who attempted to cover up the tragedy.

Barde said it was particularly disturbing that “the chairman, an indigene of Afogo Ward, would participate in suppressing facts instead of mobilising urgently for the rescue of innocent citizens and the provision of necessary support.”

He said ADA has formally presented a comprehensive list of the 166 persons being held in captivity.

He said the conduct of the Police commissioner and the council chairman contrasted sharply with the public statements and disposition of Governor Uba Sani.

According to him, “their actions reflected those of overzealous officials who should be firmly reprimanded and called to order.”

Barde said there was no rational justification for what he described as “a complete absence of empathy and compassion toward peaceful and underprivileged citizens subjected to extreme trauma.”

He said the refusal to acknowledge the suffering of the victims is alarming and indefensible.

“Consequently, the association demanded that the Commissioner of Police and the Chairman of Kajuru Local Government issue a public apology to the Adara people for deliberately suppressing the truth”, the statement said.

The group also called on Governor Uba Sani to “demonstrate moral leadership by taking decisive steps in the matter.”

The association appealed to the federal government and the Kaduna state government as well as public spirited individuals to urgently intervene to secure the release of the abducted worshippers and ensure the protection of vulnerable Adara communities.

Barde said the abductors were yet to communicate with community.

Also reacting, the Christian Association (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Elder Sunday Oibe, said the denial by the police Commissioner and the council chairman that the incident did not happen was painful.

“We condemned the unfortunate incident that has happened in Kajuru.

“Our were pained by the denial by the police Commissioner and the Kajuru council chairman that reports of the abductions were false.

“The reason why Nigeria is where we are is this issue of living in denials.To us, it is an irresponsible act, and we condemn it”, Oibe said.

He noted, however, that the police have redeemed its image when the force headquarters issued a statement admitting the fact that the incident truly happened.

Oibe added that, “No body prays for incidents like this to happen, but when it happens, we should be opened and come together to handle the situation. That is the way to go.

“We are happy that the police headquarters in Abuja admitted that the incident happened.

“We are calling on the police and other relevant security agencies to do everything possible to ensure that the victims are brought back home safely. That is our concern.”